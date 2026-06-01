"Many of our clients, who are shipping crew flying to the US with two layover points in Europe, missed their next flights due to this issue," she said. "If you’re traveling to Europe soon, keep buffer time of at least 3-4 hours, avoid very short layovers, and reach the airport earlier than usual," explained Sapna.

“It took around one hour and it's due to people needing to give fingerprints and have a photo taken on the way out. I think it's just the system. The machines are fast but the process is a lot slower.”

A senior Gulf News Editor, who recently travelled from Warsaw to Dubai on Sunday, said immigration queues at departure took nearly two hours. “(There was) lots of frustration and confusion as to why it is taking so long,” he said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.