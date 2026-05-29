Travelling from the UAE to Europe? Expect longer waits at border control

TP Sudheesh, General Manager of Deira Travels, said, “Most of the European airports like Amsterdam, Lisbon, Milan, etc., are currently experiencing 5-6 hours delays mainly due to the full-scale rollout of the EU’s electronic Entry/Exit System (EES) and due to the sudden nationwide labour strikes".

Defending the delays seen at hubs like Lisbon, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Infrastructures, Hugo Espírito Santo, pointed out that this is a continent-wide issue: "We have to recognise that this is not a Portuguese problem, it's a European problem right now".

Brussels insists that the EES regulations have not changed and member states are expected to comply to ensure the system functions properly. The Commission clarified that the only "built-in flexibilities" allow border posts to suspend biometric collection for up to six hours when queues become excessive, but long-term or blanket exemptions for specific nationalities are strictly prohibited.

In the immediate term, survival comes down to extra buffer time and cautious planning. Sapna Aidasani, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of Pluto Travels, noted that while Eid travel has been manageable, business and crew movements have faced strict challenges, with VIP groups almost missing flights.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.