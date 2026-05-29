GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Travelling from the UAE to Europe? Expect longer waits at border control

Strikes and the new EU biometric system are creating border chaos for Gulf tourists

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Airlines in Europe are trying to avoid a repeat of last summer's travel chaos, when strikes and staff shortages were so bad that London's Heathrow Airport capped passenger numbers and asked airlines to limit ticket sales. Travelers are going to jam European airports once again in July and August, with passenger numbers returning to or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. (Photo: Passengers at Lisbon airport)
Airlines in Europe are trying to avoid a repeat of last summer's travel chaos, when strikes and staff shortages were so bad that London's Heathrow Airport capped passenger numbers and asked airlines to limit ticket sales. Travelers are going to jam European airports once again in July and August, with passenger numbers returning to or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. (Photo: Passengers at Lisbon airport)
AFP

Combined with labour strikes in some European states and baggage-handling delays, the new biometric border-control process is causing long queues at airports.

TP Sudheesh, General Manager of Deira Travels, said, “Most of the European airports like Amsterdam, Lisbon, Milan, etc., are currently experiencing 5-6 hours delays mainly due to the full-scale rollout of the EU’s electronic Entry/Exit System (EES) and due to the sudden nationwide labour strikes".

He added that the new rules are "creating lot of issues to the passengers from Gulf" and that some of the passengers missed their connecting flights.

What is the EES?

The EES is a newly enforced biometric border control process. It requires mandatory biometric registration—specifically, fingerprints and facial scans—for all non-EU passport holders entering the Schengen area, ensuring the bloc's database records passenger biometric data.

This means citizens and residents of the GCC must now undergo these extra physical checks before clearing immigration.

What is the EU saying?

The severe bottlenecks result from the tension between the EU’s push for standardised biometric border security and the physical reality of processing millions of travellers during peak periods.

While some countries, such as Greece, attempted to bypass the system to keep tourists moving, the European Commission has firmly pushed back.

Brussels insists that the EES regulations have not changed and member states are expected to comply to ensure the system functions properly. The Commission clarified that the only "built-in flexibilities" allow border posts to suspend biometric collection for up to six hours when queues become excessive, but long-term or blanket exemptions for specific nationalities are strictly prohibited.

Defending the delays seen at hubs like Lisbon, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Infrastructures, Hugo Espírito Santo, pointed out that this is a continent-wide issue: "We have to recognise that this is not a Portuguese problem, it's a European problem right now".

What is the solution for UAE travellers?

In the long term, industry leaders suggest that greater investment in technology, such as the Travel to Europe app, will be required to speed up processing times.

In the immediate term, survival comes down to extra buffer time and cautious planning. Sapna Aidasani, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of Pluto Travels, noted that while Eid travel has been manageable, business and crew movements have faced strict challenges, with VIP groups almost missing flights.

For those travelling to Europe soon, Aidasani advises three simple rules: “Keep buffer time, avoid very short layovers, and reach the airport earlier than usual". She advised all passengers to "be cautious and reach 3-4 [hours] prior to departure".

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
travelAviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A person as their passport scanned whilst using an Automated European Union Entry/Exit System (EES) kiosk during a press preview on the rollout of the EU's new Entry-Exit System (EES) at Eurotunnel, south east England on September 23, 2025.

How new Schengen Entry/Exit System can affect your trip

4m read
Why Schengen checks may be paused at European airports

Why Schengen checks may be paused at European airports

2m read
Travelling to Europe? New digital checks now in place at Schengen borders

Schengen travel update: How entry checks will work now

3m read
Digital checks replace passport stamps, raise concerns over delays.

Thousands denied entry under EU's new EES border check

2m read