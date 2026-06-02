GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

UAE health ministry debunks Ebola myths and clarifies facts

Health authorities also warned that misinformation can spread quickly

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The ministry addressed several common misconceptions about Ebola.
The ministry addressed several common misconceptions about Ebola.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged the public to rely on verified scientific information on Ebola and avoid unverified reports, following renewed international attention on an outbreak in parts of Africa.

In an advisory issued ahead of the peak summer travel season, the ministry said there is no cause for concern within the UAE, adding that national surveillance systems, airport screening measures and healthcare preparedness protocols remain in place.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Health authorities also warned that misinformation can spread quickly during international outbreaks, stressing the importance of referring only to official sources for updates and guidance.

Myth and fact clarification

The ministry addressed several common misconceptions about Ebola, clarifying established medical understanding of the virus:

  • Myth: Ebola spreads through the air like COVID-19

  • Fact: Ebola is not airborne and is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated items.

  • Myth: International travellers are at high risk of infection

  • Fact: The virus does not spread through casual contact, and the risk to most travellers remains very low.

  • Myth: Infected people can transmit Ebola before symptoms appear

  • Fact: Individuals are generally not considered contagious until symptoms develop.

  • Myth: Ebola outbreaks typically become global pandemics

  • Fact: No Ebola outbreak has ever been classified as a pandemic, and global risk assessments remain low.

  • Myth: There is no monitoring or preparedness in place

  • Fact: The UAE maintains ongoing surveillance, hospital readiness and airport screening procedures as part of its public health system.

Early symptoms

The ministry noted that early Ebola symptoms can resemble flu-like illnesses, including:

  • fever

  • fatigue

  • headache

  • muscle pain

  • vomiting

  • general weakness

Symptoms may appear between two and 21 days after exposure.

UAE issues summer travel health advice

With increased travel expected during the summer months, the ministry advised residents travelling abroad to follow four key precautions:

  • comply with official health guidance in destination countries

  • maintain good hygiene

  • monitor health after returning from travel

  • stay informed of the latest travel advisories before departure.

The ministry reiterated its call for the public to rely on official announcements and verified medical information, and to avoid sharing unconfirmed reports circulating on social media.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
ebola

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ebola 2026

UAE lists six early Ebola warning signs

2m read
Public urged to avoid non-essential travel to affected Central African nations

UAE issues Ebola advisory: What residents must know now

3m read
Travel advisory urges Emiratis to avoid non-essential trips to affected nations

UAE monitors Ebola developments, boosts preparedness

2m read
Muslims gather at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the first day of the Eid Al Adha festival, which marks the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca

How travellers can stay safe from Ebola on Eid, Hajj

4m read