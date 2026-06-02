Health authorities also warned that misinformation can spread quickly
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged the public to rely on verified scientific information on Ebola and avoid unverified reports, following renewed international attention on an outbreak in parts of Africa.
In an advisory issued ahead of the peak summer travel season, the ministry said there is no cause for concern within the UAE, adding that national surveillance systems, airport screening measures and healthcare preparedness protocols remain in place.
Health authorities also warned that misinformation can spread quickly during international outbreaks, stressing the importance of referring only to official sources for updates and guidance.
The ministry addressed several common misconceptions about Ebola, clarifying established medical understanding of the virus:
Myth: Ebola spreads through the air like COVID-19
Fact: Ebola is not airborne and is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated items.
Myth: International travellers are at high risk of infection
Fact: The virus does not spread through casual contact, and the risk to most travellers remains very low.
Myth: Infected people can transmit Ebola before symptoms appear
Fact: Individuals are generally not considered contagious until symptoms develop.
Myth: Ebola outbreaks typically become global pandemics
Fact: No Ebola outbreak has ever been classified as a pandemic, and global risk assessments remain low.
Myth: There is no monitoring or preparedness in place
Fact: The UAE maintains ongoing surveillance, hospital readiness and airport screening procedures as part of its public health system.
The ministry noted that early Ebola symptoms can resemble flu-like illnesses, including:
fever
fatigue
headache
muscle pain
vomiting
general weakness
Symptoms may appear between two and 21 days after exposure.
With increased travel expected during the summer months, the ministry advised residents travelling abroad to follow four key precautions:
comply with official health guidance in destination countries
maintain good hygiene
monitor health after returning from travel
stay informed of the latest travel advisories before departure.
The ministry reiterated its call for the public to rely on official announcements and verified medical information, and to avoid sharing unconfirmed reports circulating on social media.