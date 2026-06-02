In an advisory issued ahead of the peak summer travel season, the ministry said there is no cause for concern within the UAE, adding that national surveillance systems, airport screening measures and healthcare preparedness protocols remain in place.

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged the public to rely on verified scientific information on Ebola and avoid unverified reports, following renewed international attention on an outbreak in parts of Africa.

Health authorities also warned that misinformation can spread quickly during international outbreaks, stressing the importance of referring only to official sources for updates and guidance.

Fact: Ebola is not airborne and is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated items.

Fact: The virus does not spread through casual contact, and the risk to most travellers remains very low.

The ministry reiterated its call for the public to rely on official announcements and verified medical information, and to avoid sharing unconfirmed reports circulating on social media.

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