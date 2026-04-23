Several phones already deliver outstanding photography across zoom, portraits and video
Oppo has officially unveiled the Find X9 Ultra, a camera-first flagship that pushes smartphone photography into extreme territory, headlined by a five-lens system and an industry-first 50MP 10x telephoto designed for long-range clarity. With sensors, a huge battery upgrade and 8K video capabilities, it clearly positions itself as one of the most ambitious imaging phones of 2026.
But while the Find X9 Ultra sets a new benchmark on paper, it also raises the bigger question: do you really need to wait for it? Right now, several flagship phones already deliver outstanding photography across zoom, portraits, low light and video. From AI-powered shooters to ultra-zoom devices and cinematic video champs, here are the best camera phones you can buy today while the Oppo hype builds. We scoured through reviews and top-rated products for this list.
Pros:
200MP main camera with excellent detail and low-light performance
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 delivers top-tier speed and efficiency
Innovative privacy display for added on-screen security
Premium titanium build with sleek Sky Blue finish
Large 5000mAh battery with fast 60W charging
Cons:
Large size may not be comfortable for all users
Premium price point
Privacy display may slightly impact brightness and viewing angles
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Sky Blue is a strong all-rounder for 2026. The titanium build feels premium yet durable, while the 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display delivers rich visuals, with the added twist of a hardware-based privacy mode that limits viewing angles when needed, useful, though not without minor trade-offs in brightness. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with 12GB RAM keeps everything fluid, whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or leaning into AI-heavy features. The headline 200MP camera captures highly detailed images with strong low-light capabilities, supported by AI tools that make editing intuitive, even if the processing can occasionally feel a touch heavy-handed.
Rounding it out is a dependable 5000mAh battery with faster 60W charging, ensuring the phone comfortably powers through demanding days, making it a compelling choice for users who prioritise performance, camera versatility and premium design in one device.
Pros:
Excellent battery life, among the best in any iPhone
A19 Pro chip delivers fast, efficient performance
Refined Pro Fusion camera system with strong video capabilities
Smooth 6.9-inch ProMotion display
Premium design with standout Cosmic Orange finish
Cons:
Expensive, especially at higher storage tiers
Limited zoom flexibility compared to some Android rivals
Incremental upgrades over previous Pro models
Fast charging still lags behind some competitors
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in its Cosmic Orange finish places a clear emphasis on camera consistency and real-world usability. Its Pro Fusion camera system is the highlight, producing natural colours, balanced dynamic range and highly reliable results across lighting conditions, while continuing to lead in video with stable, cinematic footage and accurate skin tones. The Center Stage front camera adds a practical edge for video calls and content creation, keeping subjects framed smoothly. That said, zoom flexibility still trails some Android rivals, and Apple’s processing, while consistent, can feel less dramatic compared to more AI-driven competitors. Beyond the camera, the 6.9-inch ProMotion display remains fluid and bright, and the A19 Pro chip ensures performance across tasks. Battery life is another strong point, comfortably lasting through heavy use, although charging speeds remain relatively conservative. Altogether, it’s a well-rounded device that focuses on dependable imaging and everyday performance over experimental features.
Pros:
Industry-leading computational photography and AI editing tools
Excellent portraits with natural skin tones
Strong zoom performance with 5x telephoto and AI Super Res Zoom
Clean, consistent HDR across lighting conditions
Compact flagship size compared to Ultra rivals
Cons:
Video still trails iPhone in consistency and stabilisation
Hardware not as aggressive as Samsung’s high-megapixel approach
Battery and charging speeds are solid, but not class-leading
Performance prioritises AI over raw power
The Google Pixel Pro stands out as the most software-driven camera flagship of its generation, leaning heavily on Google’s AI to deliver consistently impressive results rather than relying purely on hardware. Its triple camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, supported by ultra-wide and 5x telephoto lenses, produces images with excellent dynamic range, true-to-life colours and some of the most reliable portraits on any smartphone, thanks to advanced computational processing. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which prioritises sheer hardware power with its 200MP sensor and extreme zoom versatility, the Pixel takes a more refined approach, often delivering more natural-looking results with less oversharpening.
Against the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, it holds its own in still photography—particularly in HDR and portraits, but still falls slightly behind in video, where Apple’s stabilisation and colour consistency remain unmatched. Beyond the camera, the Pixel 10 Pro’s 6.3-inch Super Actual display and Tensor G5 chip keep performance smooth, while its 24+ hour battery life is dependable if not class-leading. Overall, it’s the ideal choice for users who want effortless, point-and-shoot excellence and AI-enhanced photography rather than the more hardware-heavy or video-centric approaches of its rivals.
Pros:
Balanced triple 50MP camera system with natural Hasselblad colour tuning
Fast, smooth performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB RAM
Strong battery life with large capacity and efficient chipset
Bright, high-resolution AMOLED display with excellent peak brightness
Often more affordable than Ultra rivals
Cons:
Camera lacks the extreme zoom reach of Samsung Ultra models
Video performance still behind iPhone’s consistency
Less advanced AI photography compared to Pixel
Image processing can occasionally feel less refined in tricky lighting
The OnePlus 13 is a balanced camera flagship, focusing on consistency rather than extremes. Its triple 50MP setup, wide, ultra-wide and 3x telephoto, delivers clean, natural-looking images with Hasselblad colour tuning, avoiding the oversharpening often seen on some competitors. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which pushes boundaries with a 200MP sensor and aggressive zoom capabilities, the OnePlus 13 takes a more restrained approach, offering reliable results without the same level of long-range versatility.
Against the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, it holds up well in still photography with good detail and colour balance, but still trails in video, where Apple’s stabilisation and cinematic consistency remain ahead. When placed alongside the Google Pixel 10 Pro, the difference is even clearer, the Pixel leans heavily on AI for smarter HDR and portraits, while the OnePlus relies more on hardware and tuning, producing slightly more neutral but less “processed-perfect” shots.
Overall, the OnePlus 13 sits comfortably as the middle ground among these flagships: more natural than Samsung, more flexible than Pixel in hardware, but not quite matching the iPhone’s video dominance—making it a strong choice for users who want a well-rounded camera without going all-in on extremes
The Honor Magic V3 stands out as one of the most ambitious foldables in the camera space, packing a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto and 40MP ultra-wide setup into an ultra-thin design that prioritises versatility and portability. Its camera performance is generally strong in good lighting, producing vibrant, sharp images with impressive detail and fast focus, while the telephoto lens adds useful mid-range zoom capability that makes it more capable than most foldables. However, compared to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, it lacks the same zoom reach and computational consistency, especially in challenging scenes where Samsung’s multi-lens system and heavy AI processing deliver more reliable results.
Against the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Honor falls slightly behind in video quality and colour accuracy, with Apple still leading in stabilisation, cinematic tone and overall consistency across lighting conditions. When placed next to the Google Pixel 10 Pro, the difference becomes more noticeable in computational photography, as the Pixel produces more natural skin tones, stronger HDR and more dependable low-light portraits thanks to its AI-first imaging approach.
While the Magic V3’s hardware is impressive for a foldable and excels in daylight and casual shooting, it still struggles to match the refinement, processing intelligence and video dominance of traditional slab flagships.