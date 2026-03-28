One of the more surprising wins, though, was the moon, something I’ve always tried and rarely succeeded at capturing well. I didn’t use a tripod or mess with complicated manual settings; I just took a regular photo on the S26+ and let the phone do the work. While it doesn’t deliver a professional, telescope-like shot, it produces a much cleaner, more stable image of the lunar surface than I expected. What actually impressed me most, however, was how the camera handled the atmosphere; the surrounding clouds looked significantly better, retaining their texture and moody grey gradients instead of being blown out by the moon’s brightness. For a simple point-and-shoot experience on a cloudy night, that feels like genuine progress, a small, satisfying moment that proves you don’t need to be a tech expert to get a shot you’re proud to share.