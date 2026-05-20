Under the hood, the Xperia 1 VIII is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It runs Android 16 and is expected to receive four major OS updates, placing it firmly in the high-performance flagship category. Sony also continues to retain features that have largely disappeared from competing devices, including a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card support for expandable storage.