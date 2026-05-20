At the centre of the camera experience is a new AI Camera Assistant
Years ago, 2014, to be precise, my battered little Sony Xperia wasn’t exactly a status symbol. It was my first touchscreen phone, though, so I didn’t care much. I was too taken in by its sleek design and bright display to worry about what anyone else thought.
It stuck with me for over two years, surviving more cracked screens than I’d like to admit, until it finally gave up around 2016.
So there’s a strange bit of nostalgia in seeing the Sony Xperia 1 VIII back in the conversation again. I don’t even remember the exact model I used back then, but the name alone rings a bell.
And by the looks of early reviews and online chatter, yes, including the ever-opinionated corners of Reddit, it seems Sony might actually be getting a lot right this time around.
On paper, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII appears just like another premium flagship fighting for attention in a very crowded smartphone world.
So, what's special about it? And why the never-ending buzz? The phone introduces new AI-powered camera tools, upgraded imaging hardware and subtle design refinements inspired by natural materials.
At the centre of the camera experience is a new AI Camera Assistant powered by Xperia Intelligence. The system analyses scenes in real time and suggests creative adjustments such as colour tones, lens choices and bokeh effects based on the subject and environment. Users can apply these recommendations with a single tap, aiming to simplify more advanced photographic control while still allowing manual flexibility.
A key focus this year is the camera system, where Sony has introduced a significant change to the telephoto setup. The new 48MP periscope lens uses a larger 1/1.56-inch sensor, offering a substantial upgrade in resolution and light capture compared to the previous generation. However, this improvement comes with a trade-off, as Sony has moved away from its variable zoom system to a fixed 2.9x optical zoom.
The rest of the camera array remains consistent with Sony’s established formula, featuring a 48MP main sensor and 48MP ultrawide lens, supported by Zeiss optics and integration with Sony Alpha camera technology, keeping the focus on manual control and imaging flexibility.
For years, the Xperia 1 lineup adhered to a strict, almost religious architectural code: Three vertical cameras lined up in the top-left corner like buttons on a remote control. The new VIII might be the phone that finally breaks the cycle.
As noted by The Verge, Sony has ditched the vertical traffic light in favour of a raised, square camera block. Nestled inside this new real estate are the three lenses, the flash, and a prominent Sony logo. The module slopes elegantly toward the phone’s edge
As Reddit quotes, it’s a breath of fresh air for a flagship aesthetic that was starting to grow cobwebs. While the recently refreshed Xperia 10 VII went all-in on a horizontal camera bar, the flagship 1 VIII marches to the beat of its own square drum.
The phone launches in four distinct colourways: a classic black, a pristine silver, a deep red, and a web-exclusive gold only available straight from Sony's digital storefront.
But the real magic is in the tactile details. Sony has applied a subtle, premium texturing across the camera island, the frosted glass back, and the aluminum frame. The standout touch: A satisfying, knurled finish on the dedicated physical shutter button that makes it feel like a real camera component.
Under the hood, the Xperia 1 VIII is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It runs Android 16 and is expected to receive four major OS updates, placing it firmly in the high-performance flagship category. Sony also continues to retain features that have largely disappeared from competing devices, including a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card support for expandable storage.
The display remains one of its strengths, with a 6.5-inch LTPO OLED panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness measured at around 1,510 nits. Durability is also a key part of the design, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and strong drop resistance ratings, though repairability is relatively limited, reflecting the device’s tightly integrated build approach.
Battery capacity sits at 5,000mAh with 30W wired charging, which is modest compared to some competitors but complemented by features such as bypass charging for gaming, which helps reduce heat and battery strain during extended use.
Overall, the Xperia 1 VIII appears to be a highly specialised flagship. It may not align with mainstream expectations around fast-charging speeds, but it continues to appeal to a specific audience looking for a more traditional, performance-driven smartphone experience with a strong emphasis on creative control.