Mega Sale: 5 top smartwatches at best prices, led by Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Other standout models from top brands deliver features like GPS accuracy, sleep coaching
Smartwatches are our new companions, blending fitness tracking, health insights, and smart connectivity into a single wearable device. In this Mega Sale, five of the most popular models are now available at refreshed prices, offering a strong mix of performance, design, and value. From rugged adventure-ready options to sleek lifestyle wearables, there is something for every type of user. Leading the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, built for durability and advanced health tracking. Alongside it, other standout models from top brands deliver features like GPS accuracy, sleep coaching, and long battery life, making this a timely upgrade opportunity.
Lightweight, comfortable cushion design ideal for all-day and sleep wear
Strong health suite with sleep coaching, energy score, and heart rate tracking
Running Coach offers structured guidance and real-time feedback for training
Clean, improved interface makes navigation faster and more intuitive
Wear OS ecosystem provides access to apps and Google services
Useful AI assistant features for quick, hands-free tasks
Good battery optimization for a slim smartwatch
40mm size may feel small for users who prefer larger, more readable displays
Advanced features work best within the Samsung ecosystem (Galaxy phones)
Battery life still not multi-day under heavy use with GPS and tracking
Some AI and coaching features may require learning time to use effectively
Premium features may feel excessive for casual users who only need basic tracking
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm, 2025) leans into the idea of a smartwatch that improves your daily routine rather than overwhelming you with complexity. Wrapped in a lightweight cushion design, it feels built for all-day wear, whether you’re working, training, or sleeping. Running on Wear OS powered by Samsung, it blends Android-friendly flexibility with Samsung’s increasingly polished health ecosystem. The standout focus here is wellness intelligence: from Advanced Sleep Coaching and Bedtime Guidance to a more responsive Running Coach that actively adjusts feedback in real time.
The addition of an “Energy Score” gives you a quick, at-a-glance sense of how ready your body is for the day, turning raw data into something immediately usable. Add in heart rate tracking, improved UI navigation, and a more capable on-wrist AI assistant, and the Watch 8 positions itself as a subtle but smart daily companion. The 40mm version especially targets users who want a compact, comfortable fit without sacrificing premium tracking features or battery reliability.
Highly accurate heart rate tracking powered by upgraded sensors + Fitbit algorithms
Strong stress and body-response monitoring for real-time wellness awareness
Useful safety features (Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check)
Lightweight, comfortable recycled aluminum build
ECG app for heart rhythm assessment (AFib detection support)
LTE option allows phone-free calls, messages, and connectivity
Improved 24-hour battery with fast charging support
Clean, minimal Wear OS experience with strong Google integration
Still requires daily charging under typical real-world use
Best features are heavily dependent on Fitbit/Google ecosystem
The Google Pixel Watch 2 smoothens Google’s smartwatch formula with health, precision, safety, and Fitbit-powered fitness intelligence. It keeps the familiar minimalist, domed design of the Pixel Watch line, but improves what matters most: sensors and accuracy. Inside, three upgraded sensors, heart rate, skin temperature, and body response tracking, work alongside Google AI and Fitbit’s ecosystem to deliver noticeably sharper health insights, especially for heart rate consistency during workouts. The watch also pushes deeper into stress awareness, helping you spot physical signs of strain in real time rather than just logging post-workout stats. With features like ECG for atrial fibrillation detection, SpO₂ monitoring, sleep tracking, and body-response alerts, it feels less like a passive tracker and more like a constant health companion. On the safety side, tools like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Safety Check add reassurance for solo travel, workouts, or late-night commutes. Battery life has also been improved to around 24 hours with faster charging, making it more practical for daily use, while LTE support keeps it independent from your phone when needed.
Highly accurate built-in GPS for reliable distance, pace, and route tracking
Excellent battery life (up to ~2 weeks in smartwatch mode)
Lightweight and comfortable for long runs and daily wear
Strong running-focused features like race predictor and training suggestions
Simple, easy-to-use interface ideal for beginners
Multi-sport tracking (running, cycling, swimming, HIIT, yoga, etc.)
Reliable heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring for basic wellness tracking
Seamless sync with Garmin Connect for detailed performance analysis
Limited smartwatch features compared to Apple or Samsung watches
No advanced smart ecosystem
The Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Smartwatch is built with one clear identity: it is a runner-first, fitness watch that prioritises accuracy, endurance, and training guidance over lifestyle gimmicks. Lightweight and simple in design, it strips away the distractions of full-fledged smartwatches and focuses on what matters most to runner, GPS precision, pace tracking, heart rate monitoring, and structured training support. With built-in GPS, it reliably tracks distance, speed, and route without needing your phone, while Garmin’s well-regarded running ecosystem adds depth through features like race predictor tools and personalised training suggestions.
One of its biggest strengths is endurance: the Forerunner 55 delivers up to two weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, making it ideal for athletes who don’t want to constantly think about charging. It also supports multiple sports profiles beyond running, such as cycling, HIIT, yoga, and swimming, while still keeping the interface clean and easy to read mid-workout. Health tracking includes wrist-based heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress insights, and hydration reminders, giving it enough everyday wellness functionality without overwhelming the user.
Excellent battery life (up to 7 days typical use)
Ultra-slim, lightweight 41mm design for all-day comfort
Premium sharp-edged aesthetic with durable build quality
Strong health tracking (heart rate, sleep, activity monitoring)
Emotional Wellbeing feature adds a unique mental health angle
Built-in GPS with improved running and cycling navigation tools
Works with both Android and iOS devices
Water and corrosion resistance enhances durability for daily use
Limited third-party app ecosystem compared to Apple or Wear OS watches
Health insights are useful but less advanced than Fitbit or Samsung analytics
Smart features (apps, voice assistant, payments) are relatively basic
Some features work best within Huawei ecosystem services
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 (41mm) is slim, and stylish. At just 9.5mm thin and around 35g in weight, it leans heavily into comfort and aesthetics, making it one of the more fashion-forward options in the fitness smartwatch category. The sharp-edged design gives it a more premium, jewellery-like presence on the wrist, while still maintaining durability through reinforced coatings and a water- and corrosion-resistant build. Where it stands out most is battery life—offering up to 7 days on a full charge, which places it comfortably ahead of many mainstream smartwatches. It also brings a well-rounded health ecosystem, including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep insights, and Huawei’s Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, which attempts to interpret mood trends using physiological data.
Fitness users get upgraded running and cycling tools, including wrist-based navigation and route tracking, giving it more practical outdoor utility than previous GT models. Importantly, it supports both Android and iOS, making it more flexible than many ecosystem-locked competitors, though its app ecosystem remains more limited compared to Google or Apple-based watches.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm LTE, 2025) is Samsung’s most rugged and performance-focused smartwatch. With its bold 47mm titanium casing and 10ATM water resistance, it clearly shifts away from lifestyle minimalism and leans into an “adventure-ready” identity. Under the hood, it brings Samsung’s most advanced health ecosystem yet, including Energy Score, advanced sleep coaching, heart rate tracking, and a personalised Running Coach that adapts to your body’s data over time. The inclusion of dual-frequency GPS improves accuracy in challenging environments like dense urban areas or open trails, while LTE connectivity ensures you stay connected even without your phone.
Despite its rugged positioning, Samsung still keeps it smart: a built-in AI assistant, improved UI shortcuts like the “Now Bar,” and deep integration with Wear OS make it feel like a powerful wrist-based command centre. Battery life is one of its strongest selling points, designed to last significantly longer than standard smartwatches, especially in endurance or low-power modes. It’s essentially Samsung’s answer to users who want premium smartwatch intelligence without compromising on toughness.
Also In This Package