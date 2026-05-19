Mega Sale: 5 top smartwatches at best prices, led by Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Pros

Cons

The Google Pixel Watch 2 smoothens Google’s smartwatch formula with health, precision, safety, and Fitbit-powered fitness intelligence. It keeps the familiar minimalist, domed design of the Pixel Watch line, but improves what matters most: sensors and accuracy. Inside, three upgraded sensors, heart rate, skin temperature, and body response tracking, work alongside Google AI and Fitbit’s ecosystem to deliver noticeably sharper health insights, especially for heart rate consistency during workouts. The watch also pushes deeper into stress awareness, helping you spot physical signs of strain in real time rather than just logging post-workout stats. With features like ECG for atrial fibrillation detection, SpO₂ monitoring, sleep tracking, and body-response alerts, it feels less like a passive tracker and more like a constant health companion. On the safety side, tools like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Safety Check add reassurance for solo travel, workouts, or late-night commutes. Battery life has also been improved to around 24 hours with faster charging, making it more practical for daily use, while LTE support keeps it independent from your phone when needed.