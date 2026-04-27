F1 legend Sebastian Vettel smashes 3-hour mark on record-setting day at the London Marathon

After Sabastian Sawe’s historic sub-2hr run, Sebastian Vettel goes sub-3hr in 1st attempt
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel may have left life on the fast lane behind him, but the German showed in London on Sunday that he can be as good and as fast on a marathon course as he was on the race track.
On a day when his namesake, Kenyan Sabastian Sawe, scorched the track to finish with a historic sub two-hour time, Vettel, running alongside F1 journalist and Beyond the Grid podcast host Tom Clarkson – the duo was raising money for the ‘Grand Prix Trust’, which provides support to F1’s trackside and factory-based personnel going through hardship, and the ‘Brain & Spine Foundation’ which helps those affected by neurological conditions – clocked an incredible time of 2:59:08, going sub three-hour in his first attempt at a full marathon.
To put that time in perspective, former Wales captain and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey completed in a time of 3:30:00.
“It felt very long, but it’s been my first time, so I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s been amazing how many people there were next to the course, and how happy everyone is, so it’s a really great experience,” the former Red Bull F1 driver told BBC Sport after crossing the finish line. “I’m very excited still, and very happy that I finished.”
When asked what had motivated him to enter the race, the 38-year-old added: “Well, I always wanted to do a marathon. I always kept fit and did a lot of running, cycling.
“So I thought it’s about time, and I set myself an ambitious goal, which I managed to achieve. I wanted to be just below three hours, which I did, so I’m very happy with that, but I think even more so, happy that I finished.
“And having lived the experience, I can only recommend it to people to sign up and try to do it.”
Clarkson and Vettel had aimed to raise £5000 for the two charities, and the pair exceeded their goal with a total of £8873.
Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season.