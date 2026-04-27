F1 legend Sebastian Vettel smashes 3-hour mark on record-setting day at the London Marathon

On a day when his namesake, Kenyan Sabastian Sawe, scorched the track to finish with a historic sub two-hour time, Vettel, running alongside F1 journalist and Beyond the Grid podcast host Tom Clarkson – the duo was raising money for the ‘Grand Prix Trust’, which provides support to F1’s trackside and factory-based personnel going through hardship, and the ‘Brain & Spine Foundation’ which helps those affected by neurological conditions – clocked an incredible time of 2:59:08, going sub three-hour in his first attempt at a full marathon.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel may have left life on the fast lane behind him, but the German showed in London on Sunday that he can be as good and as fast on a marathon course as he was on the race track.

“So I thought it’s about time, and I set myself an ambitious goal, which I managed to achieve. I wanted to be just below three hours, which I did, so I’m very happy with that, but I think even more so, happy that I finished.

When asked what had motivated him to enter the race, the 38-year-old added: “Well, I always wanted to do a marathon. I always kept fit and did a lot of running, cycling.

“It felt very long, but it’s been my first time, so I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s been amazing how many people there were next to the course, and how happy everyone is, so it’s a really great experience,” the former Red Bull F1 driver told BBC Sport after crossing the finish line. “I’m very excited still, and very happy that I finished.”

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.