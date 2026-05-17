Mega Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 drops to lowest price, 5 best UAE tech deals in 2026

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 continues Samsung’s push to make foldable phones feel less experimental and more like premium everyday flagships. This 512GB international version combines a slimmer, lighter design with an expansive 8-inch inner display that transforms from a standard smartphone into a mini tablet for multitasking, gaming, reading and productivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and paired with 12GB RAM, the Fold7 is designed to handle intensive apps, split-screen workflows and AI-powered features smoothly, including Google Gemini integration, live screensharing assistance and AI photo editing tools. Samsung has also refined the outer cover display to feel wider and more practical for one-handed use, addressing one of the long-standing complaints about earlier Fold models.

Battery life is positioned as an all-day strength, though real-world endurance will still vary depending on how heavily the large inner screen is used. The device is undeniably futuristic and feature-rich, but it also comes with the realities of foldable ownership: a very high price tag, greater fragility compared to conventional slab phones, and a visible crease that some users may never fully ignore. For power users, multitaskers and tech enthusiasts, however, the Fold7 remains one of the most ambitious Android devices currently available.