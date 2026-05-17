Mega Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 drops to lowest price, 5 best UAE tech deals in 2026

From smartwatches to productivity tablets and next-gen foldables, here's what to buy today
Tech deals in the UAE are heating up in 2026, with major price drops and standout offers across some of the biggest gadgets. Currently, leading the wave is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, which has now hit its lowest price yet. Alongside, a curated list of five of the best tech deals brings together top smartphones, wearables, and everyday devices offering strong value this season. From premium smartwatches to productivity tablets and next-gen foldables, be sure to check out our guide to Amazon's Mega Sale.
Pros
Large 8-inch foldable display is excellent for multitasking, streaming and productivity
Slimmer and lighter design makes it more comfortable than previous Fold models
Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset delivers flagship-level performance
AI features like live Gemini assistance and AI photo editing feel genuinely useful
512GB storage offers plenty of room for media, apps and large files
Improved cover screen usability makes it feel closer to a regular smartphone
Strong multitasking support with multi-window functionality
Premium build quality and polished software experience
Cons
Extremely expensive compared to traditional flagship smartphones
Foldable displays are still more delicate than standard phone screens
Visible screen crease may bother some users during daily use
Battery life can drain faster with heavy use of the large inner display
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 continues Samsung’s push to make foldable phones feel less experimental and more like premium everyday flagships. This 512GB international version combines a slimmer, lighter design with an expansive 8-inch inner display that transforms from a standard smartphone into a mini tablet for multitasking, gaming, reading and productivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and paired with 12GB RAM, the Fold7 is designed to handle intensive apps, split-screen workflows and AI-powered features smoothly, including Google Gemini integration, live screensharing assistance and AI photo editing tools. Samsung has also refined the outer cover display to feel wider and more practical for one-handed use, addressing one of the long-standing complaints about earlier Fold models.
Battery life is positioned as an all-day strength, though real-world endurance will still vary depending on how heavily the large inner screen is used. The device is undeniably futuristic and feature-rich, but it also comes with the realities of foldable ownership: a very high price tag, greater fragility compared to conventional slab phones, and a visible crease that some users may never fully ignore. For power users, multitaskers and tech enthusiasts, however, the Fold7 remains one of the most ambitious Android devices currently available.
Pros
Comprehensive health tracking including ECG, sleep score and heart-rate alerts
Excellent fitness features with detailed workout metrics and training tools
Lightweight, comfortable design suitable for all-day and overnight wear
Bright always-on display is easy to read indoors and outdoors
Improved durability with stronger scratch resistance and water resistance
Fast charging significantly reduces charging downtime
Strong safety features including crash detection and fall detection
Smooth integration with the Apple ecosystem and Apple Fitness+
Cons
Battery life still typically requires daily charging
Some advanced health features may not be available in all regions
Fitness and health data can feel overwhelming for casual users
Many features rely heavily on staying within Apple’s ecosystem
The Apple Watch Series 11 refines Apple’s smartwatch formula with a stronger focus on health insights, fitness tracking and everyday practicality rather than dramatic redesigns. This 46mm GPS model in Jet Black Aluminium pairs a lightweight, comfortable build with a bright always-on display that remains easy to read during workouts, outdoor walks and quick glances throughout the day.
One of its standout features is the expanded health monitoring suite, which includes ECG readings, sleep score tracking, heart-rate notifications, blood oxygen readings and possible sleep apnea alerts, making it one of the more comprehensive mainstream wellness wearables available. Fitness features are equally robust, offering advanced workout metrics, heart-rate zones and training load analysis that appeal to both casual exercisers and more serious fitness users. Apple has also improved durability with a more scratch-resistant display, 50m water resistance and IP6X dust protection, while fast charging helps reduce downtime.
Battery life, however, remains a mixed point: while improved over earlier generations, it still generally requires daily charging, especially with heavy tracking or always-on display usage enabled. The watch delivers its best experience when paired with an iPhone and the wider Apple ecosystem, but Android users should note that compatibility is extremely limited.
Pros
Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite performance with up to 16GB RAM
Large 7.0" inner display + 4.0" cover screen for true multitasking flexibility
Premium titanium-reinforced hinge improves durability and folding confidence
512GB storage provides ample space for apps, media and files
Strong 4700mAh battery with very fast 68W TurboPower charging
Full Android experience with added Moto AI features and optimisations
Compact flip design makes it more pocket-friendly than slab flagships when closed
High-refresh, high-brightness displays suited for media and gaming
Cons
Expensive compared to non-folding flagship smartphones
Foldable display still more fragile than standard glass panels
Battery life varies significantly with heavy inner-screen usage
Crease is still visible under certain lighting and angles
The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra 5G is Motorola’s latest high-end foldable, positioned as a direct competitor to premium flip-style smartphones, combining flagship power with a compact clamshell design. It features a large 7.0-inch inner pOLED display paired with a 4.0-inch cover screen, both designed to support full app usage, quick interactions and multitasking without unfolding the device every time. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with up to 16GB RAM (plus RAM Boost support in some configurations) and 512GB storage, giving it true flagship-level performance suitable for gaming, AI tasks and heavy multitasking.
The titanium-reinforced hinge is one of its key durability upgrades, aiming to improve long-term folding reliability while maintaining a slim profile. A 4700mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging helps it last through a full day with relatively quick top-ups. Camera-wise, it typically includes a dual 50MP setup tuned for AI-enhanced photography, while Motorola’s software layer adds features like Moto AI suggestions and cover-screen intelligence.
On the downside, like most foldables, it remains more expensive and potentially more delicate than traditional slab phones, and battery life can still vary depending on heavy use of the large inner display. Overall, it’s a bold, performance-first foldable designed for users who want flagship power and a standout form factor in one device.
Pros
Powerful Apple M4 chip with strong efficiency and smooth multitasking
Large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with excellent colour accuracy
Extremely thin, light, and silent fanless design
Excellent battery life (up to ~18 hours depending on use)
High-quality 12MP Center Stage camera and improved audio system
Seamless integration with iPhone and Apple ecosystem features
Capable performance for work, study, and creative tasks
Supports two external displays for expanded workflows
Cons
256GB base storage can feel limited for modern workloads
Not designed for heavy sustained professional workloads (e.g., pro 3D, high-end video grading)
Limited port selection compared to some Windows ultrabooks
Non-upgradable RAM and storage after purchase
The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4, 2025) is Apple’s latest large-screen lightweight laptop, designed to balance portability with enough power for everyday professional and creative workloads. Powered by the new Apple M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, paired with 16GB unified memory, it delivers smooth performance across multitasking, productivity apps, light-to-moderate video editing, and even some demanding creative work.
The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display is one of its standout features, offering sharp detail, rich contrast, and support for a billion colors, making it especially appealing for media consumption, design work, and general visual clarity. Despite its larger screen size, it retains the MacBook Air’s signature slim, fanless design, keeping it extremely portable and silent in operation. Battery life remains a major strength, with Apple rating it for up to 18 hours depending on usage, making it suitable for full-day work without frequent charging.
The inclusion of a 12MP Center Stage camera, improved microphones, and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio also enhances its appeal for video calls and content consumption. However, the 256GB base storage may feel limiting for users dealing with large media files, and while performance is strong for its class, it is still not intended for heavy pro-level workloads like sustained 4K/8K editing or complex 3D rendering. Overall, it is a refined everyday laptop that prioritises efficiency, portability, and ecosystem integration over raw workstation power.
Pros
Powerful A17 Pro chip delivers fast performance and strong gaming capability
Extremely portable 8.3-inch size ideal for travel and one-handed use
High-quality Liquid Retina display with accurate colours and low glare
Excellent battery life for all-day use
Strong Apple Pencil support for notes, sketching, and productivity
Lightweight design makes it easy to carry everywhere
iPadOS offers a large app ecosystem and useful multitasking features
Good cameras for video calls and document scanning
Cons
Small screen limits multitasking compared to larger iPads
Accessories like Apple Pencil and Smart Folio increase total cost
Not ideal for heavy productivity workflows or pro-level creative work
The Apple iPad mini (2024, 7th generation) is Apple’s compact tablet designed for users who want serious performance in a highly portable form factor. With its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, it delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colours (P3 wide colour), True Tone adjustment, and low reflectivity, making it comfortable for reading, sketching, streaming, and note-taking even in bright environments. Powered by the A17 Pro chip, the same high-performance silicon used in Apple’s more recent devices, it offers smooth responsiveness for gaming, multitasking, and creative apps, while maintaining excellent battery efficiency for all-day use. Storage starts at 128GB, giving enough room for apps, media, and productivity files, while iPadOS enhances usability with multitasking features, Apple Pencil support, and a wide ecosystem of apps.
The device is especially appealing for students, travellers, and professionals who want something more capable than a phone but far more portable than a full-size iPad. It also supports Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C connectivity, making it useful for note-taking, digital art, and document work. However, its compact size can feel restrictive for users who want split-screen productivity or extended content creation workflows, and accessories like the Pencil and Smart Folio are sold separately, adding to the overall cost. Despite that, it stands out as one of the most powerful small tablets available, blending portability with flagship-level performance.
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