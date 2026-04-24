Meta revamps account system across Facebook, Instagram

New system aims to unify logins, settings and devices across Meta platforms
Meta is taking another step toward simplifying how its vast ecosystem of apps works together.
Meta Platforms unveiled a revamped cross-app account management system, designed to streamline how users log in, manage settings and switch between its services, according to a TechCrunch report.
The update addresses one of the most enduring problems faced by users on Meta’s platforms: fragmentation.
Over the years, Meta has expanded far beyond its original social network, now operating a suite of major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads.
Each app has historically required separate or loosely linked account systems, creating complexity for users managing multiple profiles and devices.
The new system, built around Meta Accounts, aims to bring these services under a more unified structure—allowing users to control logins, privacy settings and connected devices from a single hub.
The rollout will take place gradually over the coming months, the report said.
For users, the changes are expected to reduce the need for repeated logins and duplicated settings across apps.
The updated system will also introduce a more centralised interface for managing account preferences, including security and device access.
Other reports suggest Meta is focusing on making account linking more flexible, giving users the option to keep profiles separate or connect them for a more integrated experience.
The move reflects Meta’s broader push to integrate its platforms more closely, as it expands into artificial intelligence and connected devices.
A unified account system could support smoother cross-posting, shared messaging features and consistent user identities across services.
At the same time, the company faces increasing scrutiny over how user data is handled across its platforms, making clearer account structures and controls more important.
Meta is expected to roll out the revamped system in phases, with updates reaching users globally over time.
While the changes may not be immediately visible, they are likely to play a key role in shaping how users interact with Meta’s apps in the future.