Messenger desktop apps on Mac & Windows are ending — here’s what you must do

Users must shift to browser-based Messenger, back up chats before shutdown
Meta has confirmed it will shut down Messenger’s standalone desktop apps for macOS and Windows on December 15, 2025. From that date onward, those trying to log in on the desktop client will be redirected automatically to the Facebook website (or Messenger.com, for users without Facebook accounts).
Meta says it will issue in-app notifications in the coming weeks to alert users about the upcoming change. Once that process begins, users will have 60 days to continue using the Mac or Windows apps before they lose access entirely.
Meta’s help documentation encourages users to enable secure storage and set a PIN to preserve chat history before transitioning.
After the change, conversation history will remain accessible via Facebook.com or Messenger.com, and synced across platforms. For users wary about losing data, now is the time to double-check that Secure Storage is turned on (via Privacy & Safety → Message Storage) and confirm that End-to-end encrypted chat history is backed up.
Users who still rely on the desktop experience may shift to the Facebook desktop app (Windows only) or use the browser version of Messenger for both Mac and Windows.
Meta’s decision reflects a broader strategy to consolidate communication tools and drive more traffic through its web ecosystem. The PWA transition in 2024 hinted at this direction, but fully retiring the desktop clients is a bolder step.
This shift also cuts down maintenance overhead: maintaining multiple native versions of Messenger for different platforms is resource-intensive. By centralizing to the web, Meta can streamline updates, unify UX, and push features more uniformly.
Check Secure Storage now — ensure your chats are set to backup securely.
Enable a PIN — for encrypted messages to be preserved.
Export important conversations — if any chat contains files, you might want offline.
Bookmark Messenger.com or Facebook.com chat interface — so it’s easier to reach once the desktop apps go offline.
Test the web interface in advance, especially for large files, voice or video calls, to see if performance holds up in your environment.
Meta says mobile versions of Messenger (iOS/Android) will remain unaffected by the desktop shutdown.
In one bold stroke, Meta is finally ending support for messenger desktop apps, pushing all users into browser-based access. Many will chafe at the loss of a streamlined native client, but the company is banking on better control, efficiency, and tighter integration with its web infrastructure. If you’re relying on Messenger for work or keeping in touch with loved ones, now’s your moment to back up, adapt, and prepare for a new era of messaging.
