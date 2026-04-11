Instagram launches comment editing amid new feature push

Users can now fix typos and tweak replies within a 15-minute window after posting
Dubai: In a move that feels small but long overdue, Instagram has finally introduced a feature users have been asking for years: the ability to edit comments after posting them. The feature was announced on Friday, April 10.
For over a decade, Instagram users had only two options after posting a flawed comment: live with the mistake or delete and repost. With the new feature, users can edit their comments within a 15-minute window after publishing, giving them time to correct typos, clarify thoughts, or tweak tone.
The functionality is straightforward. After posting a comment, users can tap an 'Edit' option and make changes as many times as they want within that 15-minute window. Once edited, the comment is marked with a subtle 'Edited' label visible to others, but without revealing previous versions.
The announcement, notably shared on X rather than on Instagram itself, sparked a wave of reactions. Users quickly flooded the replies and quote posts, questioning why a platform update was being revealed on X.
Many pointed out the irony of having to learn about an Instagram feature on a competing app, with some calling it a missed opportunity to showcase the update directly within Instagram’s own ecosystem.
Meta appears to be rethinking the comment section as a core part of the user experience. The comment editing tool arrives amid a wave of changes across Instagram’s ecosystem, from algorithm tweaks to new interaction features.
Including recent reports that Meta is experimenting with new monetisation features that offered a paid option that would allow users to view Stories anonymously. If implemented, it could signal a broader shift toward subscription-style perks on the platform.
In recent years, the platform has been experimenting with how users engage, not just what they post.