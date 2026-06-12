Meta hit by major global outage affecting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

The disruption began at around 5:45pm UAE time, with outage-tracking sites recording a sharp rise in user reports within minutes. Facebook appeared to be the hardest hit: many users said they were abruptly logged out and were then unable to sign back in, even with the correct password. Attempts to log in returned an "unexpected error occurred" message, while the main Facebook website displayed a notice that "something went wrong" and that the company was working to fix it as soon as possible.