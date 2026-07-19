Downdetector logs surge of complaints as Meta platforms suffer worldwide issues
Instagram users across the UAE and around the world reported disruptions on Sunday, July 19, with thousands complaining of outages affecting the photo and video-sharing platform.
Meta’s other services, including Facebook and Messenger, were also hit by reported issues, with users facing difficulties accessing accounts, loading feeds and publishing content.
Outage tracking website Downdetector recorded a surge in complaints, with thousands of reports coming in from different countries.
In the UAE, Downdetector showed a rise in Instagram outage reports, with complaints increasing through the day and peaking around 1pm. More than 200 users reported issues at the peak of the disruption.
The most reported problems in the UAE were:
51% — Issues with the Instagram app
24% — Feed or timeline not loading
18% — Problems posting or publishing content
Users reported being unable to refresh their feeds, access profiles, upload Stories or share posts.
Instagram outage reports were concentrated in parts of the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi among the locations showing the highest number of user complaints, according to Downdetector.
The outage tracking website’s map showed clusters of reports from across the UAE, as users reported issues accessing Instagram, including problems with loading feeds, viewing profiles and posting content.
Downdetector monitors user-reported disruptions and highlights incidents when reports rise significantly above the normal level for a particular service. Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, allows users to share photos and videos through features including Reels, Stories, direct messaging, live streaming and business tools.
Several desktop users trying to access Instagram were greeted with an error message:
“Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.”
Some users said their homepage failed to load, while others reported problems viewing profiles or posting Stories.
The outage was not limited to Instagram. Users of Facebook and Messenger also reported disruptions.
Downdetector recorded thousands of complaints related to Meta services, with reports coming from countries including the US, UK, Argentina, Brazil and Germany.
Some users said their Facebook feeds loaded only partially before showing errors, while others reported being unable to access new content.
If Instagram is not working, users can try these steps:
Check whether Instagram is down through outage tracking websites such as Downdetector.
Restart the Instagram app and try again after a few minutes.
Check for app updates through the App Store or Google Play.
Clear the app cache or reinstall Instagram if problems continue.
Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to rule out connection issues.
Restart your phone or device.
Avoid repeatedly logging in or refreshing if Meta servers are experiencing a wider outage.
The reason behind the disruption remains unclear. Meta has not yet released an official statement explaining the outage.
Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, is among the world’s most widely used social media platforms, offering photo and video sharing, Reels, Stories, direct messaging and business tools for creators and brands.