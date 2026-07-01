Government officials have reportedly expressed serious concerns over the move, fearing that the feature could make it easier for fraudsters to hide their identities and target unsuspecting users.

The feature, which is yet to be rolled out widely, will allow WhatsApp users to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers. Instead, users will be able to create unique usernames, similar to platforms such as Telegram and other social media apps.

The India government is considering issuing a notice to Meta over WhatsApp's upcoming username feature , amid concerns that it could be misused for fraud and impersonation, according to media reports citing government sources.

WhatsApp has said the new feature is aimed at improving privacy by allowing people to communicate without revealing their phone numbers. According to the company, only users who know a person's exact username will be able to contact them.

Sources said messaging platforms must ensure that new features do not create opportunities for scams, misinformation or impersonation. They added that companies could be held responsible if their products are found to be enabling digital fraud.

However, cyber-security experts have warned that the feature could be exploited if adequate safeguards are not put in place.

The development has also raised questions over compliance with Indian regulations, which require messaging platforms to be linked to verified mobile numbers. Under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, the Department of Telecommunications has mandated strict SIM-based verification measures to curb online fraud and strengthen digital security.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.