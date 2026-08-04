Dubai Police shut down 103 fraudulent social media accounts during the second quarter of the year as part of efforts to combat online scams and protect the public from increasingly sophisticated cyber fraud schemes.

The figures were released during a performance review meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, chaired by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, to assess crime indicators and operational performance during the quarter.

Al Shamsi said tackling emerging crimes, particularly fraud and cybercrime, required close cooperation between law enforcement agencies, public institutions and members of the community.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal or banking information with untrusted parties and report suspicious activities or attempted scams immediately.

During the meeting, officials reviewed reports received by the Anti-Fraud Centre, analysed fraud patterns and methods used by cybercriminals, and examined measures to strengthen early detection and response capabilities.

Police also reviewed the results of field operations carried out by specialist investigation teams, highlighting efforts to enhance crime prevention, operational readiness and proactive policing.

Dubai Police said crime statistics for the first half of the year showed a noticeable decline in several criminal indicators, reflecting the effectiveness of ongoing crime prevention and enforcement initiatives.