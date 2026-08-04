GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai Police close 103 social media fraud accounts in three months

Public urged to stay vigilant as cyber fraudsters adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police close 103 social media fraud accounts in three months

Dubai Police shut down 103 fraudulent social media accounts during the second quarter of the year as part of efforts to combat online scams and protect the public from increasingly sophisticated cyber fraud schemes.

The figures were released during a performance review meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, chaired by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, to assess crime indicators and operational performance during the quarter.

Al Shamsi said tackling emerging crimes, particularly fraud and cybercrime, required close cooperation between law enforcement agencies, public institutions and members of the community.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal or banking information with untrusted parties and report suspicious activities or attempted scams immediately.

During the meeting, officials reviewed reports received by the Anti-Fraud Centre, analysed fraud patterns and methods used by cybercriminals, and examined measures to strengthen early detection and response capabilities.

Police also reviewed the results of field operations carried out by specialist investigation teams, highlighting efforts to enhance crime prevention, operational readiness and proactive policing.

Dubai Police said crime statistics for the first half of the year showed a noticeable decline in several criminal indicators, reflecting the effectiveness of ongoing crime prevention and enforcement initiatives.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police shuts 103 fake social media accounts in Q2

Dubai Police shuts 103 fake social media accounts in Q2

2m read
Public urged to respect digital privacy as Oman enforces strict cyber penalties

Sharing photos in Oman? You risk jail and a hefty fine

2m read
The growing use of artificial intelligence has increased the risk of identity theft. Publicly available photos, videos, and voice recordings can be used to create convincing deepfakes or impersonation attempts.

Your social media feed is a scammer’s playbook

3m read
Cybercriminals are finding new ways to deceive people of all ages.

Could this app become your shield against online scams?

4m read