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Dubai sees drop in fraud and cybercrime cases in first half of 2026

Dubai Police credits intelligence-led work, advanced technology and awareness for results

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Dubai sees drop in fraud and cybercrime cases in first half of 2026

Dubai: Dubai Police recorded a decline in several major crime categories during the first half of 2026, including fraud, cybercrime and economic crime, according to a performance review of the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

The results were presented during a meeting chaired by Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, who reviewed crime trends, operational achievements and strategic initiatives for the second quarter of the year.

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Fraud, cybercrime and economic crime decline

A comparison with the same period last year showed reductions across several priority crime categories.

Dubai Police attributed the improvement to proactive investigations, intelligence-led operations, advanced technologies and closer coordination between specialised units and partner organisations. Public awareness campaigns on emerging scam methods and crime prevention also contributed to the results.

103 fake social media accounts shut down

The meeting also reviewed the work of the Anti-Fraud Centre, including reports received, fraud trends and the latest challenges linked to financial and online scams.

During the second quarter, Dubai Police shut down 103 fraudulent social media accounts as part of efforts to combat online fraud and protect residents from increasingly sophisticated scams.

Artificial intelligence supports investigations

Officials also reviewed the results of field operations carried out during the second quarter, highlighting the work of specialised teams in combating crime and strengthening operational readiness.

The meeting examined several smart transformation projects, including the growing use of artificial intelligence to support criminal investigations, analyse crime data and improve decision-making. Dubai Police said these technologies are helping shift policing from responding to crimes to anticipating and preventing them.

Public urged to stay alert to scams

Major General Al Shamsi said tackling emerging crimes, particularly fraud and cybercrime, requires cooperation between law enforcement agencies, the public and institutions across the public and private sectors.

He urged residents not to share personal or banking information with untrusted parties and to report suspicious activity immediately.

Dubai Police commends investigation teams

Al Shamsi commended personnel of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for their professionalism and performance during the quarter, describing the results as an incentive to continue strengthening operational excellence and improving quality of life across Dubai. He added that Dubai Police will continue building its investigative capabilities by analysing crime indicators, anticipating emerging threats and investing in technology and specialised talent.

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