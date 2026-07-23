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FAB H1 net profit rises to Dh10.73 billion, lending grows 7%

UAE lender posts Dh10.73b net profit, with loans up 7% and deposits at Dh853b

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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FAB H1 net profit rises to Dh10.73 billion, lending grows 7%
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Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank’s loan book grew 7% during the first six months of 2026 to Dh661 billion, while customer deposits reached Dh853 billion.

Profit before tax rose 16% compared with the previous quarter and 6% year on year to Dh7.08 billion during the three months ending June 30.

Operating income for the first half increased 7% year on year to Dh19.50 billion, while profit before tax rose 3% to Dh13.20 billion. Net profit increased 1% to Dh10.73 billion.

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Return on tangible equity stood at 18.5%, compared with 20.5% during the same period last year, and remained above the bank’s medium-term guidance.

FAB’s first-half 2026 performance demonstrates the scale and diversification of our franchise, and our ability to deliver strong returns through consistent strategy execution.
Hana Al Rostamani
Hana Al Rostamani
AW Rostamani Group
Hana Al Rostamani Group CEO of FAB

Loans rise as assets reach Dh1.41 trillion

FAB’s total assets increased 2% from the end of 2025 to Dh1.41 trillion at the end of June, supported by lending activity across different sectors and continued deposit inflows.

Loans and advances grew 7% to Dh661 billion, while customer deposits increased 1% to Dh853 billion. International assets stood at Dh437 billion and represented 31% of the group’s total assets.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio improved to 2.2%, while its common equity tier-one capital ratio increased to 13.7% from 13.4% a year earlier.

FAB’s liquidity coverage ratio stood at 140% at the end of June, compared with 152% during the same period in 2025.

Interest income increases 14%

Net interest income rose 14% year on year to Dh11.48 billion, supported by higher business volumes and improved margins.

Non-interest income stood at Dh8.02 billion and represented 41% of the bank’s operating income during the first half.

Second-quarter operating profit exceeded Dh8 billion, increasing 11% from the previous quarter and 8% from a year earlier.

FAB delivered a strong set of results in the first half of 2026, with Q2 marking a record quarter. Operating profit surpassed Dh8.0 billion, rising 11% sequentially and 8% year on year, reflecting broad-based business momentum, margin expansion, stronger investment portfolio performance, and disciplined cost management.
Lars Kramer, the new FAB Group Chief Financial Office
Lars Kramer, the new FAB Group Chief Financial Office
ABN AMRO Bank
Lars Kramer Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB

Investment banking and wholesale revenue climb

Investment Banking and Markets revenue increased 8% year on year to Dh6.42 billion, supported by client activity and higher transaction volumes.

Loans within the division grew more than 22% from the end of 2025, while deposits increased 10%. Debt capital markets deal volumes rose 58% year on year, while Global Markets transaction volumes increased 42%.

Wholesale Banking revenue climbed 16% to Dh3.41 billion, with loans growing 9% during the first half.

Revenue from Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking increased 2% to Dh6.58 billion, while deposits grew 7%, representing an increase of Dh22 billion.

New-to-bank customer acquisitions in the small and medium-sized business segment increased 85%, while retail assets under management rose 20% year on year.

FAB’s international business recorded a 35% increase in revenue and accounted for 22% of group revenue. Lending across the international network grew 6% during the first half.

FAB said its expanding use of artificial intelligence delivered productivity improvements of more than 20% and reduced manual work by between 70% and 80% across selected processes.

During the first half, the bank issued $750 million in Tier 2 notes at what it said was the tightest spread achieved by a GCC bank for this type of instrument.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

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