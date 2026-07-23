Bank posts Dh1.7 billion net profit, with deposits rising 8.3% to Dh110.6 billion
Dubai: Emirates Islamic increased customer financing by 9.1% during the first six months of 2026 to Dh97 billion, while deposits grew 8.3% to Dh110.6 billion.
The Islamic lender reported an operating profit of Dh2.2 billion for the period, representing an increase of 10% from a year earlier, supported by higher funded and non-funded income, asset growth and cost management.
Net profit reached Dh1.7 billion, while total income increased 8% year on year to Dh3.2 billion. The bank maintained a net profit margin of 3.1%.
Emirates Islamic’s first-half 2026 results reflect the strength of the UAE economy, with total income up 8% yoy, driven by higher funded and non-funded income, and operating profit increasing 10%.
Total assets increased 5.5% from the end of 2025 to Dh153.8 billion during the first half, supported by growth in customer financing and deposits.
Current and savings account balances represented 65% of total deposits, providing the bank with a large proportion of lower-cost customer funding.
Farid AlMulla, CEO of Emirates Islamic, said, “Our strong capital, liquidity and diversified funding base continue to support customer growth, driving a 9.1% increase in financing and an 8.3% increase in deposits during the period.”
The quality of our funding franchise remains a key strength, with CASA balances accounting for 65% of total deposits, reflecting deep customer relationships, strong trust and our market-leading digital proposition.
The bank’s headline financing-to-deposit ratio stood at 88%, remaining within management’s target range.
Operating expenses rose 3% year on year to Dh900 million, reflecting continued investment in the bank’s growth plans. Its cost-to-income ratio stood at 29.1%.
Impairment allowance charges reached Dh251 million during the first half.
The non-performing financing ratio stood at 2.5%, while the bank maintained a coverage ratio of 157.5%.
Emirates Islamic reported a common equity tier-one ratio of 14.8% and a total capital adequacy ratio of 15.9%.
Digital gold and silver investments launched
Emirates Islamic became the first Islamic bank in the UAE to offer digital gold and silver investments through its EI+ mobile application, providing customers with access to Sharia-compliant investment products.
The bank also launched what it described as the UAE’s first Sharia-compliant Certificate of Deposit Programme to broaden investor options, expand its international reach and diversify its funding sources.
Sustainable finance remained a focus during the period, with the bank completing several financing facilities linked to environmental, social and governance targets.
The lender also introduced Sharia-compliant commodity hedging products, including profit-rate hedging and foreign exchange options, to help business customers manage commodity price movements and protect cash flows.