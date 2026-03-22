Spotted an unauthorised deduction? Block your card straight away, then report to police
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched a strategic initiative to combat financial fraud in collaboration with more than 40 government, semi-government and private sector entities, aiming to strengthen community awareness and enhance prevention measures across the emirate.
The initiative, led by the Crime Prevention Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, focuses on raising awareness among employees and community members about fraud crimes, particularly those that exploit modern communication technologies to obtain funds unlawfully and misuse credit card and personal data through information technology systems.
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Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to strengthening community awareness and reducing fraud incidents, noting that it aligns with the ‘Year of the Family’ by reinforcing public awareness as the first line of defence against fraud.
He added that the initiative is being implemented under the directives of Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, and is closely followed up by Major General Eid Thani Hareb, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, with the aim of enhancing awareness among government and private sector employees as well as the wider community.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Yamahi, Director of the Anti-Fraud Centre, warned the public against interacting with callers requesting banking details or claiming to update personal or financial information, describing such calls as common fraud tactics used to obtain sensitive data and carry out unauthorised financial transactions.
“No official government or financial entity would request confidential banking information from customers. Any such request should be treated as fraudulent,” he said.
Al Yamahi added that fraud crimes are often carefully planned and exploit gaps in public awareness, highlighting the importance of continuous education for employees, families and the wider community.
Captain Abdullah Khalfan Al Mansouri, Head of Criminal Awareness at the Crime Prevention Department, said the initiative targets employees and their families, as well as all segments of society, including citizens and residents of different nationalities, and extends to residential communities in cooperation with private sector partners.
He noted that the campaign aims to enhance awareness of fraud risks and promote preventive measures across the community.
Suspicious calls and fraud attempts can be reported through:
The Dubai Police smart application
The non-emergency line: 901
The eCrime platform
The 'Police Eye' service, dedicated to cybercrime cases
Authorities also advised victims of phone fraud who notice unauthorised deductions to immediately contact their bank to block their credit card and stop transactions, followed by reporting the incident to police to initiate the necessary legal procedures.