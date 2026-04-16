UAE workshop discusses gap between legal education and job market needs

The workshop was organised by Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research
More than 90 legal experts, academics and industry representatives gathered at a national workshop to discuss the gap between legal education and labour market requirements in the UAE.
The workshop was organised by Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and hosted by the Legal Talent Development Working Group, bringing together participants from law firms, universities and legal institutions.
Senior officials, including Abdulrahman Al Awar, Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi and Louay Al Bahloul, attended the session, alongside legal professionals and academics.
The discussions focused on how to better align university programmes with the needs of the legal profession.
Participants said there is a growing need to connect academic learning with practical experience, especially as the legal sector continues to evolve.
Al Awar said the focus should be on turning discussions into clear actions that help improve education pathways and prepare students for real work environments.
He added that strengthening practical training will help improve the readiness of graduates entering the legal field.
Al Nuaimi said developing legal education is important to support the justice system and ensure it keeps pace with changes.
He noted that preparing skilled national talent has become a key priority.
Al Bahloul described the workshop as an important step in building stronger links between universities and the legal sector.
He said this cooperation can help improve the quality of education and make it more relevant to current needs.
Professor Issam Al Tamimi said the dialogue between academia and professionals is important in shaping the future of legal education.
He added that the goal is not only to identify challenges, but also to build a balanced system that combines theory and practice.
The workshop also reviewed global practices in legal education and explored ways to improve graduate readiness for the job market.
Officials said the initiative is part of wider efforts to strengthen cooperation between universities and the legal sector.
The aim is to create a more effective education model that supports students and meets market needs.
They added that such efforts will help improve the competitiveness of national talent and support the UAE’s position as a regional centre for legal education.
Participants said continued dialogue and cooperation will be key to ensuring that education keeps pace with changes in the legal profession.