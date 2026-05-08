UAE learning powers forward, say heads of premier UAE universities and education institutions, in lead-up to GN Edufair Dubai 2026

Resilience and stability continue attracting students amid regional uncertainty
"The resilience of the UAE’s higher education sector is the result of visionary leadership, long-term investment, and a national commitment to innovation and human development. Today, the UAE has established itself as a destination where students and researchers can learn, innovate, and thrive in a safe and forward-looking environment. We extend our sincere appreciation to the UAE leadership for their commitment to safeguarding education as a national priority. At Ajman University, we are proud to contribute to this national momentum through impactful research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the development of graduates prepared to lead the economies of the future.”
"Amid regional uncertainty, the UAE’s higher education sector has shown remarkable resilience through agility, digital readiness, and strong regulatory support. Universities ensured continuity while expanding student support, offering scholarships, launching new degree programs, organising conferences, and enriching extracurricular activities. The UAE remains a top destination due to its innovation-driven environment, global partnerships, and future-focused education aligned with national and international workforce needs.”
"The UAE’s higher education sector is a microcosm of the nation itself: human-centred, resilient, adaptable, globally connected, and forward-looking. Amid regional instability, American University of Ras Al Khaimah and universities across the country have ensured continuity of learning while prioritising student well-being and academic excellence. Grounded in a nation renowned for safety, stability, and opportunity, the sector continues to thrive as a leading example of innovation and confidence, reinforcing the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for students and future talent.”
"The UAE has consistently demonstrated what visionary leadership, stability, and resilience look like. Even during regional uncertainty, the higher education sector ensured student safety and uninterrupted learning. At Amity University Dubai, we remained focused on academic continuity, student wellbeing, and transparent communication with students and parents. During this period, we also joined a KHDA mission to China to promote Dubai as a global education destination, reflecting continued confidence in the UAE’s future."
"Despite recent regional instability, the University of Birmingham Dubai, a Global Top 100 institution, remained committed to delivering the highest standard of education to our students. Prioritising student and staff safety, we are equipped with robust emergency response measures, student support, and a business continuity plan. The UAE has demonstrated over and over again its resilience at times of challenge, every time emerging stronger than before, and the higher education sector is a prime example of this, making it a top destination for students.”
"The resilience of the UAE’s higher education sector is rooted in the nation’s stability, visionary leadership, and long-term commitment to innovation, safety, and human development. Across the sector, institutions have continued to operate with confidence, agility, and continuity while advancing globally relevant education models. At Canadian University Dubai, we continue to see strong student confidence driven by Dubai’s position as a global hub for education, business, technology, and opportunity, alongside an academic environment that remains deeply connected to industry, innovation, and the future economy.”
"Curtin Dubai has ensured academic continuity by using the university’s centralised learning platform and international campus network. Students have constant access to global faculty and resources, regardless of which of its six campuses they may be studying in. Technical agility, such as live-streamed labs and simulations allows specialised training to continue despite external factors. Through flexible admissions and remote support, the sector remains committed to the principle that no student is left behind. This ability to switch seamlessly between digital and physical environments confirms the UAE’s status as a stable, adaptable destination for world-class education.”
"The UAE’s higher education sector has shown resilience through strong governance, agile hybrid delivery, and student-focused support. Guidance from the Ministry of Education enabled universities to maintain continuity while safeguarding quality. At DMU Dubai, our purpose-built hybrid campus supported alignment with government measures and seamless transitions for students. The UAE’s reputation for quality education, employability, safety, and strong graduate opportunities makes it a leading international study destination.”
The UAE’s higher education sector continues to stand as a symbol of stability, continuity, and future-focused growth, offering students safe access to globally connected, career-driven learning pathways. At DeMont, we are proud to support this vision through KHDA-permitted, UK-awarded vocational programmes that equip learners with practical skills, global mobility, and the confidence to succeed.”
"The UAE’s higher education sector has stood firm because it was built to. Gulf Medical University stays fully supportive of and aligned with the guidance and rules set by our nation’s leadership, and that discipline has kept our campuses open and students progressing without interruption. What keeps the UAE a top destination is its openness, 100+ nationalities studying side by side, and a future-ready curriculum.”
"Institutions are leveraging well-established digital infrastructure to ensure continuity of teaching, assessment, and student support, while remaining fully aligned with government directives. While the shift requires some adjustment, there is a shared understanding across the sector that maintaining academic continuity alongside safeguarding our community’s well-being is essential. At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, we are monitoring the current situation closely and ensuring that we respond in line with all the government’s directives.”
"The UAE’s higher education sector has shown remarkable resilience amid regional uncertainties, supported by strong governance, clear regulations, and rapid digital adoption. At Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus, we have ensured uninterrupted learning, agile admissions strategies, and consistent student demand. The UAE’s safety, multicultural environment, and globally aligned education system continue to make it a top choice for students seeking stability and future-ready careers.”
"Higher education institutions in the UAE were able to respond quickly and effectively during uncertain times because the sector is well supported, digitally prepared, and guided by agile academic frameworks and strong coordination with regulatory bodies. Universities ensured continuity in learning and student support without compromising academic standards. The UAE also continues to attract students from across the world because of its ambition to become a global hub for AI and innovation, and its strong focus on building an education ecosystem that is aligned with the future of industry and employment.”
"UAE’s higher education sector has remained resilient by ensuring uninterrupted academic delivery through flexible, hybrid learning models. Strong regulatory oversight by the Ministry and emirate level authorities, combined with a safe, inclusive environment, world-class infrastructure, global partnerships, and industry aligned programs, continues to sustain student confidence, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a stable, forward-looking destination for high-quality international education.”
"The higher education sector in the UAE has demonstrated remarkable resilience during periods of regional instability, supported by a combination of flexible policies, advanced infrastructure, and international openness. Universities in the country have adopted hybrid learning models, leveraging strong investments in digital transformation. During crises, education did not come to a halt but transitioned smoothly to online platforms while maintaining the quality of academic outcomes. What also makes the UAE a leading destination for students is its global cultural diversity, hosting students from more than 200 nationalities.”
"The UAE’s higher education sector has continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, adaptability, and stability despite regional uncertainties. Universities have ensured uninterrupted learning experiences through strong infrastructure, student support, and industry collaboration. The UAE continues to remain a preferred destination for students because of its multicultural environment, global connectivity, and commitment to academic excellence, making it an ideal hub for future-ready education and international career opportunities.”
"Amid the recent regional situation we have faced, the UAE’s higher education sector has shown strong resilience through its robust digital infrastructure leading to seamless online learning, ensuring academic continuity without compromising quality. We took what Covid had taught us in terms of effective distance learning to the next level of online learning comfort. We have complete trust in UAE authorities to not only maintain stability, but also give our institutions and families confidence. What will continue to keep the UAE a top student destination is its future-focused education, global exposure, industry integration, and resilient environment.”
"At the University of Greater Manchester Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah, resilience is driven by close coordination with regulatory authorities, including the RAK Department of Knowledge, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority. We ensured continuity through a seamless transition to online learning, strict adherence to safety protocols, and ongoing engagement on assessment delivery. This student-first approach, and the UAE’s stability, sustains its appeal as a leading global education destination.”
"The UAE’s higher education sector has shown extraordinary resilience and a unique capability to navigate uncertainty during the recent regional unrest. There has been a strong emphasis on agility, operational continuity and a commitment to safety and security. ACCA is part of the fabric which supports leading institutions in the delivery of world-class professional qualifications in accounting and finance, and during this period we’ve seen the HEIs in the UAE pivot at pace to support quality learning and assessments in a hybrid context.”
"The UAE has created a stable environment for students, maintaining continuity in education even during times of uncertainty. PhoenixFT reflects this spirit through flexible online and face-to-face learning, and dedicated support for our students. With globally recognised, professional qualifications, the UAE remains a trusted destination for those seeking long-term growth, while equipping learners with specialised expertise, strong job security, and the flexibility to stay competitive in an evolving job market.”