UAE learning powers forward, say heads of premier UAE universities and education institutions, in lead-up to GN Edufair Dubai 2026

"The resilience of the UAE’s higher education sector is the result of visionary leadership, long-term investment, and a national commitment to innovation and human development. Today, the UAE has established itself as a destination where students and researchers can learn, innovate, and thrive in a safe and forward-looking environment. We extend our sincere appreciation to the UAE leadership for their commitment to safeguarding education as a national priority. At Ajman University, we are proud to contribute to this national momentum through impactful research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the development of graduates prepared to lead the economies of the future.”