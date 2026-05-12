Ministry carried out 72 field inspection visits to training centres, consultancy offices
Abu Dhabi: UAE educational authorities reviewed 1,976 advertisements, recorded 21 violations and shut down a training centre during intensified inspection campaigns targeting the higher education and training sector in the first quarter of the year.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said the campaigns are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight of digital advertising and field activities linked to universities, colleges and training providers, while protecting students and parents from misleading or inaccurate information.
According to the ministry, the reviewed advertisements were issued by 89 higher education institutions and training entities. A total of 46 advertising materials were found to be non-compliant with approved regulations and standards.
The ministry added that it carried out 72 field inspection visits to training centres, educational consultancy offices and related service providers across the country.
The inspections resulted in 21 violations being recorded, alongside the closure of a training centre found to be operating in breach of regulations.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said it continues to intensify proactive monitoring efforts to enhance transparency, improve the quality of higher education and training, and ensure educational institutions comply with approved standards across the UAE.