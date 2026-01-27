Timeframe will allow universities, colleges to review academic and administrative policies
Dubai: Higher education institutions across the UAE have been granted a one-year transition period, starting from early January, to align their operations with the country’s newly issued Higher Education Law, according to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the grace period is intended to ensure a smooth and orderly transition to the updated legislative framework, which was issued last month. He made the remarks during the “Future of Higher Education Dialogues” session organised by the ministry.
The timeframe will allow universities and colleges to review academic and administrative policies, update governance structures, and revise programmes to meet the law’s requirements, with the aim of improving educational outcomes and strengthening the sector’s readiness for future change.
The move follows the issuance of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2025 on Higher Education and Scientific Research, which establishes a comprehensive federal framework to regulate higher education and technical and vocational education and training, enhance governance, and raise quality and competitiveness nationwide.
The law applies to all higher education institutions in the UAE, as well as technical and vocational providers offering accredited programmes above secondary level in line with the National Qualifications Framework.
It emphasises integration between higher education and general education, defines qualification-aligned stages, and requires institutions to develop innovative, flexible and forward-looking programmes that respond to scientific and technological advances and labour market needs, while supporting lifelong learning.
