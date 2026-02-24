GOLD/FOREX
Education

UAE announces 2026-2029 academic calendar for higher education institutions

MOHESR: New structure improves academic year flexibility, organisation for universities

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
New calendar applies to all UAE-based federal and private HEIs, while allowing international branch campuses to align their academic year start and end dates with their parent campus calendars. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Dubai: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has approved the academic calendar for higher education institutions (HEIs) for the next three years: 2026-2027, 2027-2028 and 2028-2029.

The decision was issued in line with the directives of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council and supports the unification of the academic calendar across schools and HEIs.

It applies to all UAE-based federal and private HEIs, while allowing international branch campuses to align their academic year start and end dates with their parent campus calendars.

HEIs are granted flexibility in setting the start and end dates of the academic year based on programme requirements and according to the number and schedule of summer semesters. They may also adjust the start date of breaks by up to one week before or after the specified dates, provided the holiday duration remains unchanged.

2026-2027

The academic year starts on August 31, 2026. Winter break runs from December 21, 2026 through January 1, 2027, with classes resuming on January 4, 2027. Spring break takes place from April 5, to April 9, 2027. The academic year includes a summer semester from May 24, to July 2, 2027 and ends on July 2, 2027.

2027-2028

The academic year starts on August 30, 2027. Winter break runs from December 20 through December 3, 2027, with classes resuming on January 3, 2028. Spring break is scheduled from March 27 to March 31, 2028. There will be a summer semester from May 22 to June 30 2028, and the academic year ends on June 30, 2028.

2028-2029

The academic year begins on August 28, 2028. Winter break runs from December 18 through December 29, 2028, with classes resuming on January 2, 2029. Spring break takes place from March 26 to March 30, 2029. The academic year includes a summer semester from May 21 to June 29, 2029 and ends on June 29, 2029.

Improved flexibility

The ministry said the new structure introduces a more flexible and consistent framework for organising the academic year, with clear semester start and end dates and a unified vacation schedule.

"This supports effective academic planning and improves programme delivery across higher education institutions. It allocates 16 teaching weeks for the first semester, 17 for the second semester and six for the summer semester, excluding official holidays and breaks from the total teaching weeks," the ministry explained.

According to the ministry, the new academic calendar ensures a balanced and well-structured academic framework that evenly distributes study periods and breaks, enhancing students’ learning and overall academic experience, supporting a broader vision to enhance the quality, stability and efficiency of the higher education ecosystem.

"It also reinforces MoHESR’s commitment to a balanced university environment that promotes solid academic outcomes and prepares students for their future educational and professional paths, in line with national development priorities," the ministry added.

