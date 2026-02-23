UAE approves school dates for 2026-2029 across public and private sectors

UAE unveils three-year academic calendar to support long-term education planning
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has announced the approved academic calendar for the next three school years, covering 2026-2027, 2027-2028 and 2028-2029, for both public and private schools.
The move comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen stability across the country’s education system and support early planning for students, parents and educators.
The ministry said the adoption of a multi-year calendar reflects its focus on building a sustainable and balanced education framework that aligns the number of instructional days with the quality of learning, while taking into account social and developmental considerations.
Under the approved calendar, the 2026-2027 academic year will begin for students on August 31, 2026.
The mid-term break in the first term will run from October 12 to October 18, with classes resuming on October 19. The winter break will begin on December 14, 2026, and end on January 3, 2027, with students returning on January 4.
The spring break will take place from April 5 to April 11, 2027, with studies resuming on April 12. The last day of the academic year will be July 2, 2027.
For the 2027-2028 academic year, classes will start on August 30, 2027. The first-term mid-break will be held from October 11 to October 17, with students returning on October 18.
The winter break will run from December 13, 2027, to January 2, 2028, with classes resuming on January 3. The spring break will take place from March 27 to April 2, 2028, with studies resuming on April 3. The academic year will conclude on June 30, 2028.
The 2028-2029 academic year will begin on August 28, 2028. The mid-term break in the first term will run from October 16 to October 22, with students returning on October 23.
The winter break will take place from December 11, 2028, to January 1, 2029, with classes resuming on January 2. The spring break will be scheduled from March 26 to April 1, 2029, with studies resuming on April 2. The final day of the academic year will be June 29, 2029.
The ministry stressed that all schools across the UAE must adhere to the mid-term break during the first term as specified in the approved calendar.
However, local education authorities will be granted flexibility to allow private schools under their jurisdiction, which do not follow the national curriculum, to split the break between October and February, provided the total number of days does not exceed five school days and that the arrangement meets operational requirements. This flexibility will not apply to private schools in Sharjah, in line with the emirate’s regulatory framework.
Schools have also been instructed to comply fully with the approved calendar, including conducting final assessments or completing curriculum requirements during the final week of each term to ensure student attendance until the last school day. Exceptions will apply to grade levels taking international examinations scheduled on fixed dates.
The ministry noted that the new academic calendar does not include private schools that operate under different systems, such as those following Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani curricula.