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Dubai Police-led global sting nets 276 in fraud crackdown

Tri-nation operation with FBI and Chinese Police dismantles 9 scam centres

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police-led global sting nets 276 in fraud crackdown
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Dubai Police have led a major international operation, codenamed “Tri-Force Sentinel”, resulting in the arrest of 276 members of a transnational fraud network and the dismantling of nine scam centres involved in high-yield investment fraud and virtual currency scams.

The high-impact operation, carried out under the umbrella of the UAE Ministry of Interior, was conducted in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Chinese Police, targeting three organised criminal syndicates operating across borders. The suspects are mainly from Southeast Asian countries.

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Authorities said the coordinated effort delivered a decisive blow to one of the fastest-growing forms of global financial crime. The network had been running sophisticated fraud centres that relied on advanced social engineering techniques and digital platforms to build trust with victims before defrauding them of large sums of money across multiple countries.

Dubai Police spearheaded the operation, overseeing planning and execution while enabling real-time intelligence sharing between international partners. The unified action brought together specialised capabilities from all sides, culminating in a synchronised crackdown that dismantled key components of the network in a single phase.

As part of the operation, a key leader of one of the criminal syndicates was arrested in Thailand in coordination with the Royal Thai Police.

Dubai Police said the operation reflects its proactive approach to tackling transnational financial crime. “Operation Tri-Force Sentinel reflects our proactive approach to leading global efforts against transnational financial crime. By uniting capabilities with trusted international partners, we have delivered a precise and coordinated response to a complex and evolving threat,” the force said.

The FBI highlighted the significance of the collaboration, noting that the operation underscores the strength of coordinated international action in disrupting large-scale fraud schemes that target victims across borders. It added that its partnership with the UAE, particularly Dubai Police, was instrumental in achieving the outcome.

Chinese Police reaffirmed their firm stance against transnational telecom fraud, stressing that such joint operations demonstrate the importance of global law enforcement cooperation in combating emerging financial crimes. They emphasised their commitment to strengthening collaboration with international partners to crack down on cross-border crime and protect the interests of people worldwide.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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