Sharjah Police bust Dh3m fraud ring using delivery and romance scams

Police said the case came to light after receiving several reports that revealed a recurring pattern of fraudulent activity. Investigations confirmed that the suspects were part of an organised network that used diverse tactics to deceive victims and steal their money.

A specialised police team tracked the suspects and documented transactions, including the withdrawal of part of the stolen funds in two instalments. The money was later handed to one of the suspects, in line with the coordinated roles within the network.

Investigations further revealed that the gang had gained unauthorised access to data linked to a legitimate insurance company operating in the shipping sector, allowing them to use real information to make their scams more convincing and target suppliers and clients with genuine business dealings.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.