Sharjah Police bust Dh3m fraud ring using delivery and romance scams

Four suspects arrested as gang targets victims in UAE and abroad
Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has dismantled an international fraud network that swindled more than Dh3 million from victims using sophisticated online scams, authorities said on Sunday.
The operation, led by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), resulted in the arrest of four African nationals accused of orchestrating multiple fraud schemes targeting individuals within the UAE and overseas.
Police said the case came to light after receiving several reports that revealed a recurring pattern of fraudulent activity. Investigations confirmed that the suspects were part of an organised network that used diverse tactics to deceive victims and steal their money.
Colonel Dr Khalifa Balhaj, Director of the CID, said one of the key methods involved fake delivery scams.
The suspects impersonated shipping and insurance companies, convincing victims that they had parcels awaiting clearance. They then demanded payments under various pretexts, including customs fees and insurance charges.
Investigations further revealed that the gang had gained unauthorised access to data linked to a legitimate insurance company operating in the shipping sector, allowing them to use real information to make their scams more convincing and target suppliers and clients with genuine business dealings.
Authorities said the network operated across borders, with one suspect managing operations from outside the UAE, directing other members and selecting targets.
Within the UAE, other members were responsible for receiving the funds and withdrawing them in cash through ATMs.
A specialised police team tracked the suspects and documented transactions, including the withdrawal of part of the stolen funds in two instalments. The money was later handed to one of the suspects, in line with the coordinated roles within the network.
Police also uncovered a second method involving romance scams on social media.
Suspects created fake profiles using photos and identities of women to lure victims into emotional relationships. After gaining their trust over time, they fabricated financial scenarios—such as travel plans, meetings within the UAE, or emergency situations—to request money transfers.
The funds were transferred using hard-to-trace methods, including prepaid SIM cards and indirect payment channels, before being stolen.
Colonel Balhaj warned that such cases highlight the growing sophistication of fraud schemes**, which combine social engineering with digital tools to exploit victims.
He urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid responding to unexpected or unverified financial requests, especially those received through unknown accounts or suspicious messages.
Authorities also advised the public to verify sources, refrain from sharing personal or banking details under any circumstances, and report suspicious activity.
Sharjah Police reaffirmed that specialised teams are continuing to use advanced digital forensic technologies to track and dismantle criminal networks, while strengthening preventive measures to protect the community from such crimes.