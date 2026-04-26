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Sharjah Police bust Dh3m fraud ring using delivery and romance scams

Four suspects arrested as gang targets victims in UAE and abroad

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Gang used stolen data and social media to target victims.
Gang used stolen data and social media to target victims.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has dismantled an international fraud network that swindled more than Dh3 million from victims using sophisticated online scams, authorities said on Sunday.

The operation, led by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), resulted in the arrest of four African nationals accused of orchestrating multiple fraud schemes targeting individuals within the UAE and overseas.

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Pattern of scams uncovered

Police said the case came to light after receiving several reports that revealed a recurring pattern of fraudulent activity. Investigations confirmed that the suspects were part of an organised network that used diverse tactics to deceive victims and steal their money.

Fake shipment scam

Colonel Dr Khalifa Balhaj, Director of the CID, said one of the key methods involved fake delivery scams.

The suspects impersonated shipping and insurance companies, convincing victims that they had parcels awaiting clearance. They then demanded payments under various pretexts, including customs fees and insurance charges.

Investigations further revealed that the gang had gained unauthorised access to data linked to a legitimate insurance company operating in the shipping sector, allowing them to use real information to make their scams more convincing and target suppliers and clients with genuine business dealings.

International operation

Authorities said the network operated across borders, with one suspect managing operations from outside the UAE, directing other members and selecting targets.

Within the UAE, other members were responsible for receiving the funds and withdrawing them in cash through ATMs.

A specialised police team tracked the suspects and documented transactions, including the withdrawal of part of the stolen funds in two instalments. The money was later handed to one of the suspects, in line with the coordinated roles within the network.

Romance scam tactic

Police also uncovered a second method involving romance scams on social media.

Suspects created fake profiles using photos and identities of women to lure victims into emotional relationships. After gaining their trust over time, they fabricated financial scenarios—such as travel plans, meetings within the UAE, or emergency situations—to request money transfers.

The funds were transferred using hard-to-trace methods, including prepaid SIM cards and indirect payment channels, before being stolen.

Public warning

Colonel Balhaj warned that such cases highlight the growing sophistication of fraud schemes**, which combine social engineering with digital tools to exploit victims.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid responding to unexpected or unverified financial requests, especially those received through unknown accounts or suspicious messages.

Authorities also advised the public to verify sources, refrain from sharing personal or banking details under any circumstances, and report suspicious activity.

Sharjah Police reaffirmed that specialised teams are continuing to use advanced digital forensic technologies to track and dismantle criminal networks, while strengthening preventive measures to protect the community from such crimes.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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