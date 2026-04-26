Authorities say fraudsters are increasingly using social media and digital platforms to promote bogus investment opportunities. These often appear as attractive advertisements or direct messages offering quick and guaranteed returns.

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents about a growing number of fake investment and trading schemes circulating online, as part of their ongoing “Beware of Fraud” campaign.

Victims are lured with promises of high profits in a short time. Once engaged, they are pressured to transfer money urgently or share personal and banking details through suspicious links. Many end up losing their savings.

Residents are urged to check the credibility and licensing of any investment company with the relevant UAE authorities before making financial decisions.

Dubai Police stressed that legitimate investment platforms do not guarantee fixed or risk-free returns. They also do not ask for payments through unofficial or unregulated channels.

Anyone who comes across suspicious offers is encouraged to report them immediately through the eCrime platform or official channels. Non-emergency cases can also be reported by calling 901.

The police advised the public to avoid engaging with unknown advertisements or messages and to never share sensitive information on unverified websites.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.