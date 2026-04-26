GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai Police warn of rising fake investment schemes online

Public urged to stay alert as fraudsters target victims with fake trading offers

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Public urged to stay cautious and avoid sharing personal details.
Public urged to stay cautious and avoid sharing personal details.

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents about a growing number of fake investment and trading schemes circulating online, as part of their ongoing “Beware of Fraud” campaign.

Authorities say fraudsters are increasingly using social media and digital platforms to promote bogus investment opportunities. These often appear as attractive advertisements or direct messages offering quick and guaranteed returns.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Victims are lured with promises of high profits in a short time. Once engaged, they are pressured to transfer money urgently or share personal and banking details through suspicious links. Many end up losing their savings.

Verify before you invest

Dubai Police stressed that legitimate investment platforms do not guarantee fixed or risk-free returns. They also do not ask for payments through unofficial or unregulated channels.

Residents are urged to check the credibility and licensing of any investment company with the relevant UAE authorities before making financial decisions.

Stay cautious online

The police advised the public to avoid engaging with unknown advertisements or messages and to never share sensitive information on unverified websites.

Anyone who comes across suspicious offers is encouraged to report them immediately through the eCrime platform or official channels. Non-emergency cases can also be reported by calling 901.

Dubai Police said public awareness and cooperation remain vital in tackling such scams and protecting individuals from financial loss.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Before scanning any QR code, make sure you know its source.

Dubai Police alert: Fake QR code scams target residents

2m read
Clicked a search result? UAE police warn of rising fake link scams.

Police warn of fake Google links stealing banking data

2m read
Dubai Police issue fresh alert on phone and SMS scams

Dubai Police issue fresh alert on phone and SMS scams

2m read
Dubai Media Office confirms the city is operating normally, dismissing rumours of evacuations, closures, or market disruptions.

Sidestep rumours: Dubai runs normally amid fake news

2m read