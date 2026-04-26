Public urged to stay alert as fraudsters target victims with fake trading offers
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents about a growing number of fake investment and trading schemes circulating online, as part of their ongoing “Beware of Fraud” campaign.
Authorities say fraudsters are increasingly using social media and digital platforms to promote bogus investment opportunities. These often appear as attractive advertisements or direct messages offering quick and guaranteed returns.
Victims are lured with promises of high profits in a short time. Once engaged, they are pressured to transfer money urgently or share personal and banking details through suspicious links. Many end up losing their savings.
Dubai Police stressed that legitimate investment platforms do not guarantee fixed or risk-free returns. They also do not ask for payments through unofficial or unregulated channels.
Residents are urged to check the credibility and licensing of any investment company with the relevant UAE authorities before making financial decisions.
The police advised the public to avoid engaging with unknown advertisements or messages and to never share sensitive information on unverified websites.
Anyone who comes across suspicious offers is encouraged to report them immediately through the eCrime platform or official channels. Non-emergency cases can also be reported by calling 901.
Dubai Police said public awareness and cooperation remain vital in tackling such scams and protecting individuals from financial loss.