Dubai Police warn of fake insurance companies targeting residents on social media

Authorities warn against ‘too good to be true’ offers and stress regulatory checks
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents about a growing wave of fraudulent insurance companies, urging the public to verify licences and official documentation before making any payments.
The alert comes as part of the force’s ongoing #BewareofFraud campaign, which highlights how unlicensed entities are increasingly using social media platforms to promote misleading offers and scam unsuspecting customers.
According to Dubai Police, these fake firms often advertise insurance packages at prices far below market rates, claiming to offer instant vehicle or health coverage through attractive deals. Victims are then persuaded to transfer money without confirming the legitimacy of the provider.
Authorities stressed that all licensed insurance companies in the UAE operate under strict regulatory supervision and follow clear procedures to issue policies while protecting customer rights.
Residents have been urged to verify the credentials of any insurance company or broker before completing transactions and to remain cautious of offers that appear too good to be true.
Dubai Police reaffirmed that specialised teams are actively monitoring fraudulent activities and taking legal action against offenders. However, they emphasised that public awareness remains the first line of defence against cyber fraud.
Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected scams via the eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.