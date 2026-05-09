GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Trump Media reports steep loss amid crypto downturn

Company behind Truth Social records $400m hit as Bitcoin swings hurt investment arm

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Revenue remains below $1m as Truth Social parent struggles with volatile digital assets.
Revenue remains below $1m as Truth Social parent struggles with volatile digital assets.
Screengrab

Washington: The parent company of Truth Social, President Donald Trump's social media platform, reported a net loss on Friday of more than $400 million in the first quarter - mostly from tumbling cryptocurrency valuations.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) reported revenue of less than $1 million for the three months ending March 31, according to a company filing.

The president, who routinely uses Truth Social to make official announcements, controls about 41 percent of TMTG's shares, which are held in the trust established to manage his financial interests during his presidency.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

TMTG is also active in financial services, and the company announced $2.5 billion in funding a year ago to invest in cryptocurrencies, one of Trump's recent passions.

But the plunge in digital currencies hit this part of the business hard as the price of Bitcoin tumbled from over $126,000 in early October to below $70,000 in March.

It has since rebounded somewhat to over $80,000.

Because the company is required to reveal the value of its investments, even if it hasn't sold them, it recorded a loss of $406 million for the first quarter.

"The vast bulk" of the loss was due to digital assets, the company stated.

According to its filing, TMTG generated $900,000 in revenue during the first quarter, a paltry amount for a company valued at $2.47 billion on the stock market.

The company says it continues "to focus on expanding its infrastructure and audience to prepare for future monetized features."

TMTG said in December that it is merging with the American company TAE, which is developing nuclear fusion technology.

That deal is expected to close in mid-2026.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New systems analyse photos, videos and behaviour to flag children using social apps.

Meta turns to AI to identify underage social users

2m read
Trump’s Iran warning post stirs global attention

Trump’s Iran warning post stirs global attention

2m read
FILE - The download screen for Truth Social app is seen on a laptop computer, March 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Trump Media has pivoted to crypto, stock keeps falling

4m read
Easyjet aircrafts are pictured at Milan's Malpensa Airport.

EasyJet says first-half loss to deepen on Mideast war

1m read