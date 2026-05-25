Brig. Al Shamsi said the campaign targets both traditional and modern forms of begging. These include soliciting money in mosques, markets and majlis gatherings, as well as electronic begging through social media and online platforms. Some fraudsters, he said, falsely claim to be collecting donations for humanitarian causes or mosque construction projects abroad.

Dubai Police called on residents to report beggars or itinerant butchers through the toll-free number 901 or via the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart application. Cases of electronic begging can also be reported through the “e-Crime” platform, authorities said.

Brig. Al Shamsi said many itinerant butchers operate in unhygienic environments that fail to meet even basic health and sterilisation standards. He explained that some move from house to house using the same tools repeatedly without proper cleaning or sterilisation, increasing the risk of contamination and disease transmission.

He stressed that begging in all its forms is a punishable offence under UAE law, describing many of the operations as organised and professional schemes designed to deceive the public for financial gain.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.