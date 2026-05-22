Closure follows repeated food safety violations and failure to address health risks
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has ordered the administrative closure of Ahal Al Raya Butchery, located in the Hadbat Al Zafranah area of Abu Dhabi Island, citing repeated food safety violations and practices deemed hazardous to public health.
In a statement, the authority said the closure order was issued following repeated breaches of food safety regulations and the establishment’s failure to implement the corrective measures required by inspectors.
The butcher shop, which operates under commercial licence number CN-2510591, was found to be in violation of Abu Dhabi’s Food Law No. 2 of 2008 and related legislation governing food safety standards in the emirate.
The authority said the administrative closure would remain in effect until all violations are rectified and the facility fully complies with food safety requirements. The business will only be permitted to resume operations after meeting all regulatory conditions and receiving approval from inspectors.
The move is part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to strengthen food safety oversight and ensure all food establishments are subject to periodic inspections aimed at protecting consumers and maintaining public health standards.
Residents were also urged to report suspected violations or concerns related to food products through the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number 800555, allowing inspectors to take the necessary action to ensure safe food for the community.