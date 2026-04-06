Abu Dhabi shuts Lailak Fish Monger over serious food safety violations

ADAFSA cites public health risks after repeated safety breaches
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of Lailak Fish Monger, a food establishment located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City (East 11) in Abu Dhabi, due to food safety violations.
The facility, which holds commercial licence number (CN-5681253), was found to be in breach of Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated regulations. The authority said the establishment’s practices posed a serious risk to public health.
According to the authority, the closure followed a food control report that documented repeated violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, necessitating immediate action to safeguard consumer health and ensure compliance with food safety standards.