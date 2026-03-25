Abu Dhabi Food Safety Authority orders closure of Power Afgan Bakery and Restaurant

Power Afgan Bakery and Restaurant closed for serious violations
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of Power Afgan Bakery and Restaurant in Abu Dhabi Industrial City (ICAD 1) over serious food safety violations.
The establishment, which holds commercial licence number CN-1193589, was found to be in breach of Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated regulations. Authorities said the violations posed a direct risk to public health.
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ADAFSA stated that inspection reports revealed repeated breaches of food safety standards and a failure to implement effective corrective measures, prompting immediate action.
The authority said the closure decision reflects its commitment to ensuring compliance with food safety requirements and protecting consumer health across the emirate.