LuLu signs strategic MoU with UAE Food Cluster to champion ‘Made in UAE’ globally

Reinforcing this commitment, LuLu Group also announced the launch of the second phase of its Al Tayeb food processing facility in Abu Dhabi. The expansion was marked by Yusuffali M.A. alongside HE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, further boosting domestic food production capabilities. In a key milestone, the first export shipment of UAE-produced food products from the facility was flagged off to Bahrain this week, signalling the growing global footprint of ‘Made in UAE’ offerings.