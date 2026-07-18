The restaurant, which operates under Commercial Licence No. CN-2837801, was ordered to close for breaching Abu Dhabi's Food Law No. (2) of 2008 and the regulations issued under it.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has temporarily shut down a branch of Yummy Indian Bite Restaurant in Abu Dhabi after inspectors found repeated food safety violations that were deemed to pose a risk to public health.

According to ADAFSA, food inspectors found that the restaurant had repeatedly failed to meet food safety standards and did not implement effective corrective measures despite previous violations. The authority said the repeated breaches made immediate action necessary to safeguard consumers and ensure food safety.

The authority added that the restaurant will only be allowed to reopen once it has corrected all deficiencies and complies with the required food safety standards.

ADAFSA said the temporary closure will remain in force until the restaurant addresses all the identified violations and fully complies with the emirate's food safety requirements.

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