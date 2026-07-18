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Abu Dhabi shuts Yummy Indian Bite restaurant over repeated food safety violations

Popular eatery closed after inspectors flag repeated hygiene breaches

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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ADAFSA says repeated violations and non-compliance with corrective measures prompted the action to protect consumers.
ADAFSA says repeated violations and non-compliance with corrective measures prompted the action to protect consumers.
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Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has temporarily shut down a branch of Yummy Indian Bite Restaurant in Abu Dhabi after inspectors found repeated food safety violations that were deemed to pose a risk to public health.

The restaurant, which operates under Commercial Licence No. CN-2837801, was ordered to close for breaching Abu Dhabi's Food Law No. (2) of 2008 and the regulations issued under it.

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According to ADAFSA, food inspectors found that the restaurant had repeatedly failed to meet food safety standards and did not implement effective corrective measures despite previous violations. The authority said the repeated breaches made immediate action necessary to safeguard consumers and ensure food safety.

ADAFSA said the temporary closure will remain in force until the restaurant addresses all the identified violations and fully complies with the emirate's food safety requirements.

The authority added that the restaurant will only be allowed to reopen once it has corrected all deficiencies and complies with the required food safety standards.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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