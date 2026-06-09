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Abu Dhabi shuts 69 food outlets in 18 months over serious safety violations

Insects and expired food among key offences detected

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The authority has launched the "Zadna Rating" programme, under which food establishments display a sticker on their premises clearly indicating the outcome of the latest inspection and the extent of their compliance with approved food safety standards.
The authority has launched the "Zadna Rating" programme, under which food establishments display a sticker on their premises clearly indicating the outcome of the latest inspection and the extent of their compliance with approved food safety standards.
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Abu Dhabi authorities have closed 69 food establishments over the past 18 months after inspectors uncovered serious violations that directly threatened food safety, with the presence of insects in food preparation areas and the sale of expired products among the most common offences.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said 55 food outlets were shut during 2025, while 14 more have been closed since the beginning of this year, after failing to comply with official directives and repeated warnings.

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The authority also said it received 7,154 consumer complaints over the same period, including 5,514 reports last year and 1,640 complaints between January 1 and April 30 this year.

ADAFSA said its inspections are based on a risk assessment system that takes into account the nature of a business, its compliance history and the potential risks associated with its activities. Inspectors conduct both routine and surprise visits to monitor food handling at every stage, including receipt, storage, preparation, cooking, preservation, display and transportation.

The authority said it publishes the names and photographs of closed establishments to protect consumers and ensure transparency rather than to damage businesses' reputations. It added that closure decisions are reserved for cases involving serious violations that pose a direct threat to public health and are only taken after businesses have received multiple warnings and opportunities to rectify deficiencies.

Among the most frequently detected violations are failure to provide mandatory staff training, unsuitable or unhygienic food preparation surfaces, poor sanitation practices and the improper storage or display of perishable food at incorrect temperatures or for excessive periods.

The authority said enforcement follows a graduated system of administrative measures depending on the severity of the offence, ranging from notices and warnings to fines, temporary suspension of activities and administrative closure.

It added that a closed establishment is permitted to reopen only after all violations have been fully corrected and inspectors verify compliance with approved food safety standards, stressing that even well-known and popular restaurants are subject to strict action if significant or repeated breaches are found.

As part of efforts to enhance transparency, the authority said it has launched the "Zadna Rating" programme, under which food establishments display a sticker on their premises clearly indicating the outcome of the latest inspection and the extent of their compliance with approved food safety standards.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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