Insects and expired food among key offences detected
Abu Dhabi authorities have closed 69 food establishments over the past 18 months after inspectors uncovered serious violations that directly threatened food safety, with the presence of insects in food preparation areas and the sale of expired products among the most common offences.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said 55 food outlets were shut during 2025, while 14 more have been closed since the beginning of this year, after failing to comply with official directives and repeated warnings.
The authority also said it received 7,154 consumer complaints over the same period, including 5,514 reports last year and 1,640 complaints between January 1 and April 30 this year.
ADAFSA said its inspections are based on a risk assessment system that takes into account the nature of a business, its compliance history and the potential risks associated with its activities. Inspectors conduct both routine and surprise visits to monitor food handling at every stage, including receipt, storage, preparation, cooking, preservation, display and transportation.
The authority said it publishes the names and photographs of closed establishments to protect consumers and ensure transparency rather than to damage businesses' reputations. It added that closure decisions are reserved for cases involving serious violations that pose a direct threat to public health and are only taken after businesses have received multiple warnings and opportunities to rectify deficiencies.
Among the most frequently detected violations are failure to provide mandatory staff training, unsuitable or unhygienic food preparation surfaces, poor sanitation practices and the improper storage or display of perishable food at incorrect temperatures or for excessive periods.
The authority said enforcement follows a graduated system of administrative measures depending on the severity of the offence, ranging from notices and warnings to fines, temporary suspension of activities and administrative closure.
It added that a closed establishment is permitted to reopen only after all violations have been fully corrected and inspectors verify compliance with approved food safety standards, stressing that even well-known and popular restaurants are subject to strict action if significant or repeated breaches are found.
As part of efforts to enhance transparency, the authority said it has launched the "Zadna Rating" programme, under which food establishments display a sticker on their premises clearly indicating the outcome of the latest inspection and the extent of their compliance with approved food safety standards.