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Abu Dhabi shuts Al Domyati Snacks over food safety violations

ADAFSA said a food control report showed repeated breaches

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi shuts Al Domyati Snacks over food safety violations
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Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of Al Domyati Snacks branch in Al Ain for violating food safety regulations.

The establishment, which holds commercial licence number (CN-5531477), was found to be in breach of Law No. 2 of 2008 on food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its executive regulations. The authority said the violations posed a serious risk to public health.

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ADAFSA said a food control report showed repeated breaches and a failure to implement effective corrective measures, prompting immediate action to safeguard consumer health and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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