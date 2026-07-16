Repeated food safety violations prompted temporary closure of Take Restaurant
Al Ain: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has temporarily closed Take Restaurant in Al Ain after inspectors identified repeated food safety violations that posed a risk to public health.
The establishment, which operates under commercial licence CN-2554094, was ordered to cease operations for breaching Abu Dhabi's Food Law No. 2 of 2008 and its implementing regulations, ADAFSA said.
ADAFSA added that inspection reports showed the restaurant had repeatedly failed to comply with food safety requirements and had not implemented effective corrective measures despite previous violations, prompting the authority to take immediate action to protect consumers and ensure food safety.
The closure will remain in force until the reasons for the violations have been addressed. The restaurant will be permitted to resume operations only after fully rectifying its shortcomings and complying with all food safety requirements.
ADAFSA said the administrative closure forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's food safety system through routine inspections of food establishments to ensure compliance with health regulations.
It added that the inspections are aimed at proactively protecting consumers and ensuring all food businesses adhere to the emirate's food safety standards.
The Authority also urged members of the public to report suspected food safety violations or concerns about food products by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government's toll-free number, 800555, enabling inspectors to investigate and take the necessary action to safeguard public health.