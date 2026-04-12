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Abu Dhabi shut cafeteria over repeated food safety violations

Bait Karak Cafeteria closed after breaching food safety regulations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Bait Karak Cafeteria in Khalifa City closed after repeated breaches of food safety rules
Bait Karak Cafeteria in Khalifa City closed after repeated breaches of food safety rules

Abu Dhabi: A cafeteria in the capital has been ordered to shut down after repeated food safety violations, authorities said, citing risks to public health.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued an administrative closure order against “Best and Gold Bait Karak Cafeteria”, located in Khalifa City, after inspectors found the establishment had breached food safety regulations under Law No. (2) of 2008 and its implementing legislation.

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According to the authority, the decision followed repeated violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, prompting immediate action to safeguard food safety and protect consumers.

ADAFSA said the closure will remain in place until all violations are fully addressed and the facility complies with required food safety standards. The business may resume operations only after meeting all regulatory conditions.

The Authority added that the action is part of its efforts to strengthen food safety oversight across the emirate, with routine inspections carried out to ensure compliance and a continued focus on proactive consumer protection.

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