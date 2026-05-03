The project is part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to deliver world-class infrastructure
Abu Dhabi is pressing ahead with a strategic road project that will create a direct link between Saadiyat Island and Khalifa City via Umm Yifeenah Island, as part of a plan to strengthen urban connectivity and upgrade the emirate’s transport infrastructure.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport said the first phase of the project carries an estimated cost of Dh2.85bn ($776m). It will help improve traffic flow and ease movement between major residential and development zones.
Once completed, the corridor is expected to serve up to 88,000 vehicles a day, helping to absorb rising traffic volumes and reduce congestion through a modern, high-capacity road network designed for efficiency and flexibility.
The initial phase also incorporates a pedestrian bridge, around 8km of running and cycling tracks, and more than 184 smart lighting poles, reflecting a push to integrate sustainability and smart technologies into public infrastructure.
Although the project remains in its early stages, part of the route has already been opened, providing immediate traffic relief while paving the way for subsequent phases to be delivered in line with advanced engineering standards.
Authorities outlined details of the project across digital platforms, highlighting its components and rollout stages as part of efforts to maintain transparency and keep the public informed of major development initiatives.
The scheme is part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to deliver world-class infrastructure driven by innovation and sustainability. The emirate continues to invest in transport, roads and urban planning projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and reinforcing its standing among the world’s leading cities for infrastructure efficiency and integrated urban services.