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Aldar’s Yas Island project in Abu Dhabi exceeds Dh800 million in sales

Residents and international buyers accounted for 54 per cent of total sales

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Aldar’s Yas Island project in Abu Dhabi exceeds Dh800 million in sales
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The “Yas Park Place” project has recorded a notable milestone in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, as Aldar Properties announced today that 80% of the units released within the new residential development—featuring mid-rise buildings in the heart of Yas Island—have been sold, generating more than Dh800 million in sales.

This strong sales performance was supported by a series of promotional events organized by Aldar across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, attracting a wide range of investors.

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Residents and international buyers accounted for 54% of total sales, driven by strong demand from investors in Jordan, China, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. UAE nationals made up the remaining 46%, reflecting continued confidence in the Aldar brand among local investors.

Data also indicated a broadening customer base, with new buyers to Aldar representing 83% of total clients—highlighting the project’s growing appeal.

Younger buyers played a key role in this demand, with 66% of purchasers under the age of 45, underscoring Yas Island’s sustained attractiveness to a diverse segment of investors and residents.

Promotional activities

The series of promotional events held by Aldar in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai contributed significantly to the project’s sales momentum. Residents and international buyers accounted for 54% of total sales, driven by notable interest from investors in Jordan, China, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, UAE nationals represented 46% of total sales, reflecting continued strong confidence in the Aldar brand among local investors.

New buyers comprised 83% of Aldar’s total customer base, demonstrating the project’s broad appeal and the expansion of the group’s client base. Younger buyers also accounted for a substantial share of demand, with 66% under the age of 45—further confirming Yas Island’s appeal to a wide and diverse audience of buyers and investors.

Sustained demand from local and international investors

Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development, stated that the strong demand for “Yas Park Place” reflects sustained interest from both local and international investors, and highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a leading long-term investment destination supported by solid economic fundamentals. He added that the project’s sales performance underscores the depth and diversity of the customer base within the UAE, alongside the continued expansion of Aldar’s global sales platform.

Aldar had launched four buildings in the first phase of the project, with two additional buildings set to be released in the second phase, capitalizing on the strong momentum since launch.

The development enjoys views overlooking Yas Central Park and consists of six mid-rise buildings offering a diverse mix of residential units within a fully integrated community. The project is surrounded by green spaces and designed to promote walkability.

This success further strengthens Yas Island’s position as one of Abu Dhabi’s leading residential and investment destinations, supported by a world-class ecosystem of entertainment, retail, hospitality, and education facilities. It also reflects the resilience of the emirate’s real estate market and the continued demand for communities that combine quality living with sustainable investment value.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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