The twin developments — One Uptown Place and Two Uptown Place — will take the district’s total commercial office space beyond 1 million square feet . Leasing is expected to open in the second half of 2026, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

“Companies today are prioritising locations that offer connectivity, flexibility and access to capital and markets,” he said. “With these new towers, we are responding to strong demand across trade, finance and technology, while taking Uptown Dubai’s commercial capacity beyond 1 million square feet.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.