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DMCC launches Uptown Dubai twin office towers

New towers push Uptown Dubai office space past 1m sq ft amid rising demand

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The twin towers will add over 560,000 square feet of office space to Uptown Dubai.
The twin towers will add over 560,000 square feet of office space to Uptown Dubai.
DMCC

Dubai: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) announced the launch of new commercial towers in Uptown Dubai, adding more than 560,000 square feet of luxury office space as demand from finance and technology firms gathers pace.

The twin developments — One Uptown Place and Two Uptown Place — will take the district’s total commercial office space beyond 1 million square feet. Leasing is expected to open in the second half of 2026, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

The move marks the latest phase in the expansion of Uptown Dubai, as DMCC looks to position the district as a hub for global trade, capital markets and emerging technologies.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said businesses are increasingly looking for integrated ecosystems rather than standalone office space.

“Companies today are prioritising locations that offer connectivity, flexibility and access to capital and markets,” he said. “With these new towers, we are responding to strong demand across trade, finance and technology, while taking Uptown Dubai’s commercial capacity beyond 1 million square feet.”

The two towers will rise 21 and 15 storeys, offering office spaces ranging from 2,100 to 17,600 square feet. Some floors will feature multi-level layouts connected by private staircases, aimed at larger occupiers seeking more integrated workspaces.

An additional 82,000 square feet of retail space will also be included, reinforcing Uptown Dubai’s positioning as a mixed-use destination combining offices, retail and lifestyle offerings.

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DMCC expansion

The expansion comes as DMCC builds out new business ecosystems, including FinX and the Wealth Hub, targeting financial institutions, fintech firms and digital asset companies. These sectors are increasingly driving demand for high-quality office space in well-connected locations.

“The scale and sophistication of demand we are seeing is growing rapidly,” Bin Sulayem said. “Uptown Dubai is evolving into a fully integrated district that offers companies a premium platform to grow and operate globally.”

Designed by Brewer Smith Brewer Group, the towers will include a range of amenities, including in-building dining, retail outlets, and a swimming pool. More than 1,600 parking spaces, valet services and a dedicated shuttle to the Dubai Metro are also planned.

The buildings will feature floor-to-ceiling glazing, destination-controlled elevators and inter-floor connectivity to improve efficiency for larger tenants.

Both towers are targeting LEED Gold certification, with energy- and water-efficient systems and enhanced indoor environmental standards.

DMCC is currently accepting expressions of interest from prospective tenants ahead of formal leasing later this year, signalling strong confidence in Dubai’s commercial real estate outlook.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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