“Dubai’s office market has firmly established itself as one of the most dynamic and resilient in the region, with investors increasingly focused on well-located, income-generating assets," said Faisal Durrani, Partner and Head of Research for MENA. "The near-tripling in Dh10 million+ transactions between 2023 and 2025 underscores the depth of capital targeting Dubai and reflects a strong belief in the city’s long-term economic and real estate fundamentals.”

“Assets are operating at or near full occupancy with very limited vacancy and, as demand continues to outpace supply, both capital values and rents have naturally increased quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, a trend that has persisted since 2020,” said Adam Wynne, Partner and Head of Commercial Agency for the UAE.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.