The fastest growth over the next five years is expected to come from Indonesia, where the ultra-wealthy population is projected to rise 82%. Saudi Arabia and Poland are both forecast to grow 63%, while Vietnam is expected to expand 59%.

“What we are seeing on the ground is that wealth creation is rising against a more complex global economic backdrop. The ultra-wealthy are becoming markedly more mobile, yet the list of markets where they feel genuinely comfortable investing or basing their families has narrowed.”

“Political volatility, tax reform and heavier regulatory friction mean capital is concentrating into a smaller group of cities that offer both opportunity and predictability. In this new landscape, the most sophisticated families are diversifying across multiple hubs, often maintaining strategic footholds in London, New York, Dubai and Singapore to balance opportunity, security and access,” Bailey said.

“We are witnessing one of the most significant shifts in global wealth distribution in modern history. The US remains the dominant engine, but we are also seeing rising strength from India and a cohort of fast-maturing economies that are now shaping the global landscape. Despite huge geopolitical shocks and inflationary pressures, private capital has shown extraordinary resilience. Our latest results reflect a deep structural acceleration in wealth creation worldwide.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.