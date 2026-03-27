DMCC: A self-funded blueprint for Dubai’s growth

Following the recent unveiling of details regarding the 600-metre-plus megatall skyscraper in the Uptown Dubai district, a clearer picture of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC)’s unique development philosophy is emerging. At a time when global real estate markets often fluctuate with geopolitical tides, DMCC has built a reputation for resilience through a self-funded, demand-driven strategy that has transformed the southern corridor of Dubai into a global powerhouse.

The market’s response to this vision was immediate and historic. Almas Tower , the world’s tallest diamond commercial tower, designed by WS Atkins & Partners Overseas and built from 2005-2008 through a joint venture between Taisei Corporation and Arabian Construction Co. (ACC), famously sold out its space to end users, primarily diamond companies, in just eight hours ­- a feat that remains a benchmark for real estate velocity in the region. Financed through several banks including Mashreq, HSBC, Emirates NBD and Standard Chartered, Almas Tower’s early success proved that DMCC was not just building offices, but a specialised ecosystem for global trade.

The genesis of this success story dates back to a bold financial move that set the tone for decades to come. While many developers rely heavily on traditional bank debt, DMCC’s foundational infrastructure was powered by a landmark $200-million sukuk. These proceeds were strategically deployed to construct the architectural anchors of its business district, namely Almas, Gold and Silver Towers.

This resilience was tested again in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. As the world pulled back, DMCC pushed forward, with the support of Dubai Islamic Bank, with One JLT, a design-build, LEED Gold-accredited premium commercial building designed by architect Arif & Bintoak and built by Brookfield Multiplex. Despite the prevailing post-recession scepticism, the project broke ground in early 2014 and was fully handed over by 2016. It also served as evidence that high-quality, sustainable office space would always find a tenant base in a well-regulated, business-friendly environment. Despite the global downturn, DMCC continued to grow its member base, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a stable platform for international trade.

"From the very beginning, our mandate was to create an environment where trade could flourish,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC. “From its earliest stages, Almas Tower was a statement of intent. By self-funding our core infrastructure, we retained the agility to move at the speed of global business, ensuring that we delivered what the market needed, exactly when it was needed."

"We have always looked beyond the immediate horizon," Bin Sulayem explains. "When others saw risk in the post-Covid landscape, we saw an opportunity to redefine the workplace. Uptown Tower is a testament to our belief that if you provide world-class infrastructure and a seamless business environment, the world will come to you. We do not wait for demand to arrive; we build the catalysts that create it."

The narrative of confidence continued with the master planning of the Uptown district . Launched and executed during the height of the post-Covid-19 economic recalibration, many analysts questioned the viability of major expansions along the southern corridor. However, DMCC’s delivery of the Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill-designed, BESIX-built Uptown Tower between 2019-2023, once again financed by Dubai Islamic Bank based on One JLT’s success, quickly silenced critics. The tower’s rapid absorption by global multinationals and luxury residents underscored a fundamental truth that Dubai’s long-term growth trajectory remains anchored in its openness, stability and global connectivity.

As DMCC prepares for Phase 3 of the Uptown District, and with the free zone surpassing 26,000 companies, the strategy will once again leverage a hybrid model of financing from various banks, most notably for the separate allocations of the mixed-use mega-tall tower.

Tokenisation of property

DMCC will also investigate the tokenisation of property to provide fractional ownership and digital investment access to real estate, mirroring the transparency and liquidity that DMCC has long provided for gold and silver markets. Through tokenization, DMCC will lower the barrier to entry for international investors, allowing them to participate in Dubai’s real estate success with the same ease as trading a commodity. This future-facing approach further ensures that the district remains at the cutting edge of the Web3 economy.

DMCC’s ongoing, self-funded model ensures that it remains resilient to external credit cycles, allowing it to reinvest profits into the next generation of supertall landmarks and digital trade corridors. It also provides greater flexibility in terms of how assets will be managed, leased or potentially sold.

"Our strategy has never been about following trends, but about setting them and understanding where the customer and market are headed," Bin Sulayem adds. "Whether it is building the tallest commercial tower or tokenising the floors within it, our goal remains the same - to maximise opportunities for our members."

As Phase 3 approaches, the world’s attention is increasingly turning to Dubai’s southern corridor, where a blend of architectural ambition and digital innovation continues to demonstrate that in Dubai, confidence in the future remains the city’s most powerful asset. For DMCC, that confidence is demonstrated through its ability to continuously, and autonomously manifest its own destiny within the context of Dubai’s limitless growth.