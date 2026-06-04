Research Science Investment celebrates Morocco’s reading champions at landmark National Reading Programme ceremony

Event organised in partnership with Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports
Research Science Investment (RSI), UAE, hosted a distinguished cultural celebration at Mohammed VI Tower, one of Morocco’s most iconic landmarks and the tallest tower in Africa, to honor an outstanding group of readers among Moroccan students and educators. The event was organized in partnership with the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports.
The ceremony marked the conclusion of the second season of the National Reading Programme in Morocco, recognizing winners across multiple categories following a nationwide reading competition that engaged thousands of pupils, university students, and teachers from all regions of the Kingdom. The event brought together leading figures from the fields of education, culture, and intellectual thought, alongside programme partners and representatives of educational institutions.
The second season culminated in the recognition of 32 winners across three categories following a rigorous process of qualification and evaluation. The honourees included 17 winners in the Cultured Student category, 7 winners in the Cultured University Student category, and 8 winners in the Cultured Teacher category.
The event coincided with Rabat’s designation as a World Book Capital, underscoring the city’s vibrant cultural landscape and reaffirming the role of reading as a strategic driver of human development, knowledge creation, and social progress.
Speaking during the ceremony, Al Shamsi, Chair of the RSI Board of Governors, stated: "Today, the sons and daughters of Morocco are being honored by their nation’s leaders, ensuring that this noble mission continues to be passed from generation to generation, from one generation of leaders to the next, and from the great figures of history to committed young people who embody dignity, uphold strong values, and pursue knowledge. They represent Morocco’s greatest asset, a nation whose wealth in human potential will continue to grow, flourish, and inspire."
She added: "When we read, we come to understand that the present is the product of yesterday’s decisions, and that yesterday’s reality was shaped by the awareness of its time. The future we aspire to build is therefore determined by the choices we make today. Reading allows us to engage with the vessel of Moroccan memory and the repository of collective wisdom. The truly wise are those who draw the best from the past and contribute generously to the present."
Mohamed Saad Barrada, Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, also addressed attendees during the closing ceremony, stating: "I am delighted to join you at the closing ceremony of the second season of the National Reading Programme, a remarkable educational and cultural initiative that has contributed to strengthening the role of books as a gateway to human development and the enhancement of human capital."
The Minister emphasised that the National Reading Programme aligns closely with the objectives of Morocco’s 2022–2026 Education Reform Roadmap, which places strong emphasis on improving foundational learning, strengthening language competencies, promoting cultural openness, and revitalising school life by establishing reading as a daily habit among students and fostering broader engagement with culture and knowledge.
The ceremony was attended by several senior government officials, including Abdeljabbar Rachidi, Deputy Minister in Charge of Social Inclusion; Youssef El Bakkali, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Promotion of Social Works in Education and Training; Noureddine El Haloui, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation; Rachid El Abdi, President of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra Region; and Dr Ahmed Chouqui Binebine, Director of the Royal Library.
As part of the event, Research Science Investment signed a series of partnership and cooperation agreements with key Moroccan institutions, including the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports; the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation; the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family; and the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Promotion of Social Works in Education and Training. These agreements mark an important step toward strengthening institutional collaboration in support of literacy, education, and human development across Morocco.
Since its launch on November 14, 2022, the National Reading Programme in Morocco has embodied a comprehensive vision aimed at fostering a nationwide culture of reading and learning. The initiative aligns with Morocco’s educational reform priorities and the objectives of the New Development Model, positioning reading as a societal priority while reinforcing its role within educational, cultural, and developmental pathways.
Research Science Investment (RSI) supports and leads a portfolio of distinguished educational and cultural initiatives across multiple countries. These include the Schools of Research Science in the UAE, the National Reading Programme in Egypt and Morocco, the Early Reading Programme, and the National Libraries; the Second Home of the Egyptian Family initiative, reflecting RSI’s enduring commitment to advancing culture, education, and knowledge-based societies.