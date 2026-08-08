It has been a busy week for headlines across the region and beyond. UAE residents can look forward to an upcoming three-day weekend, while Oman opens its doors wider with a free 14-day visa. In local news, a tragic gas cylinder blast in Dubai drew emergency responses, while travel rules take centre stage for visitors. On the legal front, actor Salman Khan faces a court summons, and a fake certificate halts a Dubai-bound Filipina. On the culture front, BTS stirs debate over music awards, and an IAS officer's 25 transfers spark conversation about integrity in public service. Here is your weekly recap:

UAE declares public holiday for Prophet's birthday

The UAE Government Media Office announced that Friday, August 28, 2026, will be a paid public holiday for employees in the federal government and private sector to mark the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday (Mawlid Al Nabawi). With the holiday falling on a Friday, employees in the government and private sector who observe the standard Saturday-Sunday weekend will enjoy a three-day break. Read more…

Salman Khan summoned in Rs3 crore Being Human case

A district court in Chandigarh has directed Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and the directors of the company licensed to sell Being Human jewellery to appear before it on October 5. The order relates to a complaint by a Chandigarh businessman about a showroom he opened eight years ago. This is a criminal complaint rather than a civil claim, and none of the allegations has been tested in court. Read more…

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, an IAS officer transferred 25 times

Few Indian bureaucrats have seen as many transfers as IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe. Yet, despite being moved around repeatedly, the Maharashtra-cadre officer has built a reputation as one of the country's most uncompromising administrators. The 2005-batch IAS officer has reportedly been transferred around 25 times in the past two decades, a record many attribute to his strict enforcement of rules and unwillingness to bow to political or administrative pressure. Read more…

One killed, five injured in Dubai gas cylinder blast

One person was killed and five others injured after a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, authorities said. Dubai Civil Defence teams completed their response to the incident after bringing the situation under control, securing the site and ensuring safety measures were in place. Read more…

Filipina bound for Dubai stopped at Clark airport

A 45-year-old Filipina bound for Dubai was pulled aside at Clark International Airport on July 24 after immigration officers found she was carrying a falsified Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said. The woman was due to fly to Dubai on a connecting flight when officers flagged the document during a routine immigration check. A cross-check against the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) database, now directly linked to the BI's verification system, showed the certificate had been altered. Read more…

BTS skip Grammys as Salim Merchant weighs in

BTS have decided not to submit any music for the 2027 Grammy Awards, a month after the Recording Academy announced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The group framed the decision as a rejection of being sorted by geography rather than judged on the music. Indian composer Salim Merchant, speaking to Hindustan Times, says none of this surprised him. His argument is that the Recording Academy has always been an American institution serving American artistes first, and that everyone else eventually gets funnelled into a smaller room. Read more…

Oman launches free two-week tourist visa

Oman has introduced a free 14-day tourist visa for nationals of selected countries under amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law, in a move aimed at facilitating short-term visits and boosting tourism. The changes were introduced under Royal Oman Police Decision No. 109/2026, issued by Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin Al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, and took effect the day after their publication in the Official Gazette. Read more…

Usha Nadkarni’s untold story: Living alone at 80

Most people know her face before they know her name. Nearly seven decades of Marathi theatre, Hindi film and television, and a role in Pavitra Rishta that made her a fixture in millions of homes. At 80, she is still working, and still living by herself in Mumbai. Across a handful of interviews over the past few years she has been unusually direct about how she arrived at both. Read more…

Which foods can’t Indian travellers bring to the UAE?

When travelling to the UAE or to any other country, it is important to check the list of restricted or banned items before you start packing. Like other countries, the UAE has regulations on what can and cannot be brought in, including certain foods, vapes, e-cigarettes, and medication. In addition, airlines and aviation authorities in the UAE enforce strict rules on carrying batteries, power banks, drones, and flammable items, as these are considered safety hazards and are severely restricted. Read more…

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