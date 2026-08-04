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Filipina bound for Dubai stopped at Clark airport over fake OEC

The case is the latest to be caught through the bureau's database link with the DMW

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Filipina bound for Dubai stopped at Clark airport over fake OEC
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Dubai: A 45-year-old Filipina bound for Dubai was pulled aside at Clark International Airport on July 24 after immigration officers found she was carrying a falsified Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

The woman was due to fly to Dubai on a connecting flight when officers flagged the document during a routine immigration check. A cross-check against the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) database, now directly linked to the BI's verification system, showed the certificate had been altered.

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Recruiter handed her the document, says Filipina worker

Questioning by officers revealed the woman had been recruited to work as a nanny for an Egyptian employer. She told authorities she had not known the OEC was fake, saying her recruiter gave it to her without explanation.

She was subsequently referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), which will provide support services and pursue possible charges against those involved in arranging her deployment.

BI says system flags fraud in real time

The case is the latest to be caught through the bureau's database link with the DMW, which allows officers to verify OECs on the spot rather than relying on manual checks. BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the integration has made it far harder for counterfeit documents to slip through, noting that officers can now confirm a certificate's authenticity "instantly" against the DMW's records.

Viado said the shift to real-time digital verification means forged paperwork is "no longer" viable, and he urged aspiring overseas workers to process documents only through official channels rather than fixers or unlicensed recruiters.

Authorities renew warning to OFWs

The BI has repeated its call for departing workers to independently verify both their recruiters and their deployment paperwork before travelling.Officials said the expanded digital checks now in place at Philippine airports are intended to intercept potential trafficking and illegal recruitment cases before workers leave the country.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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